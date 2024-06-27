Alamar Biosciences and Biomarkers of Aging Consortium Join Forces to Revolutionize Longevity Research

FREMONT, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamar Biosciences, a company powering precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease in collaboration with the Biomarkers of Aging Consortium, a consortium dedicated to the development and validation of biomarkers of aging and longevity, announced today the launch of the next phase of the Biomarkers of Aging Challenge Series. This initiative aims to address one of the most significant challenges in the longevity field: the need for reliable biomarkers of biological age.

"The Challenge Series aims to drive innovation in the aging biomarkers space and bring new scientists into this research arena," said Dr. Jesse Poganik of the Biomarkers of Aging Consortium. "Our hope is that challenge participants leveraging the latest omics profiling methods and novel modeling approaches will produce the next generation of aging biomarkers."

The Biomarkers of Aging Challenge is supported by a unique, high-quality dataset specifically generated for this initiative. This dataset includes proteomic profiles using the NULISAseq™ Inflammation 250 and CNS Disease 120 Panels, DNA methylation profiles, and aging outcome data from over 500 diverse individuals. Importantly, it includes longitudinal follow-up data, enabling the modeling of mortality risk, future disease incidence, and multi-morbidity occurrence.

"The partnership between Alamar Biosciences and the Biomarkers of Aging Consortium underscores a shared commitment to driving innovation and collaboration in the field of aging biomarkers," said Dr. Yuling Luo, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Alamar. "By leveraging Alamar's high-sensitivity proteomics technologies and the Consortium's extensive expertise and resources, the Challenge seeks to accelerate progress in this critical area."

Submissions to the Challenge will not only contribute to identifying current predictive biomarkers but also support continuous technology development, paving the way for future cost-effective technological advancements for longitudinal and large-scale studies.

Challenge Timeline:

March 1, 2024 : Phase I - Chronological Age Prediction Challenge begins

July 1, 2024 : Phase II - Longevity Prediction Challenge (Mortality) begins

November 1, 2024 : Winners celebration at the 2024 Biomarkers of Aging Conference in Boston, MA

Q1 2025: Phase III - Healthspan Prediction (Multi-morbidity) begins

For more information about the Biomarkers of Aging Challenge Series, please visit https://www.agingconsortium.org/challenge

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.

Alamar Biosciences is a privately held life sciences company with a mission to power precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. The company's proprietary NULISA Platform along with the ARGO™ HT System work seamlessly with the latest advances in genomics to achieve single digit attomolar detection sensitivity, greatly surpassing the most sensitive protein detection technology on the market today. For more information, please visit alamarbio.com.

About the Biomarkers of Aging Consortium

Founded in 2022, the Biomarkers of Aging Consortium is a group of scholars and practitioners developing, validating, and implementing biomarkers of aging and longevity. Our academic members are affiliated with the leading research institutes and groups in the field of aging. Our practitioners are at the forefront of research and development in the longevity industry. www.agingconsortium.org

SOURCE Alamar Biosciences, Inc.