Alamar Biosciences Announces Commercial Launch of the ARGO™ HT System and the NULISAseq™ Inflammation Panel 250 for Ultra-high Sensitivity Protein Analysis in Biofluids

Successful Early Access Program results in purchase orders for 10 systems and installations at 6 institutions in 2023

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamar Biosciences, a company powering precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease, announced today the commercial launch of the ARGO HT System for push-button, high sensitivity analysis of proteins in biofluids and the NULISAseq Inflammation Panel 250 for deep profiling of immune response. The ARGO HT System provides an automated method for running NULISA™ assays with less than 30 minutes of total hands-on time, reducing the variability seen with manual assay technologies while freeing up researchers' precious time. The launch of these two products represents an important milestone in the company's goal to deliver high sensitivity, high plex protein analysis to support the discovery and translation of critical biomarkers involved in disease progression and therapeutic response.

Proteomics with the Push of a Button - ARGO HT System. NULISAseq Inflammation Panel 250 - ~250 Protein Biomarkers for Deep Profiling of Inflammatory Response

"We are thrilled to bring this game-changing platform to the market as it solves a huge unmet need in biomarker analysis for an automated solution for high sensitivity, multiplexed detection of proteins," said Dr. Yuling Luo, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Alamar. "Last year we completed over 80 technology access projects and researchers' response to the data has been overwhelmingly positive. We have already received 10 purchase orders from participants in our early access program and have completed successful instrument placements at 6 sites within the US."

Chronic inflammation is implicated in the development of many diseases including autoimmune disorders, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. Measuring cytokines and other biomarkers of immune activation is particularly important for not only understanding the underlying mechanisms of disease but in predicting progression and developing targeted therapies. Unfortunately, existing technologies lack the sensitivity to detect critical low abundance cytokines or the broad dynamic range to comprehensively measure inflammatory biomarkers present in plasma and other biofluids.

In a recent publication, the NULISA platform detected important biomarkers at 250-fold higher sensitivity than other commercially available high multiplex immunoassay platforms (Nature Communications). With the ability to measure 12 logs of dynamic range, NULISA assays can detect proteins across the biological spectrum within a single assay reaction, improving workflow while preserving precious samples.

"We are extremely excited to have the ARGO HT System installed and running research projects in our lab. This technology provides the scientific community with a cost-effective option for comprehensive analysis of the immune system," said Dr. Holden Maecker, Director of the Human Immune Monitoring Center at Stanford University. "I was especially impressed with the simplicity of the system and how quickly my team was able to become proficient. Within a week, we were able to reproduce the excellent results generated by Alamar on samples from our IMPACC study, further demonstrating the robustness of the system and NULISA assay across different users and labs."

Alamar Biosciences is a privately held life sciences company with a mission to power precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. The company's proprietary NULISA Platform along with the ARGO HT System work seamlessly with the latest advances in genomics to achieve single digit attomolar detection sensitivity, greatly surpassing the most sensitive protein detection technology on the market today. For more information, please visit http://www.alamarbio.com.

