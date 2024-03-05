Alamar Biosciences Announces the Commercial Launch of Ultra-high Sensitivity NULISAseq™ CNS Disease Panel 120 and NULISAqpcr™ pTau-217 Assays

Data demonstrating the superior performance over existing assays highlighted at the Alzheimer's Disease and Parkinson's Disease (AD/PD™ 2024) international conference in Lisbon, Portugal.

FREMONT, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamar Biosciences, a company powering precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease, announced today the commercial launch of the NULISAseq CNS Disease Panel 120 for highly multiplexed protein analysis of all the critical pathways implicated in major neurological disorders, and the NULISAqpcr pTau-217 Assay (ALZpath antibody) for focused studies of this important biomarker in dementia research. Both assays benefit from the unparalleled sensitivity of the NULISA™ chemistry and are run on the fully automated ARGO™ HT System that streamlines the time to complete large cohort studies. The launch of these two products represents another important milestone in the company's goal to deliver high-sensitivity protein analysis from biofluids to enable earlier diagnosis of disease and better prediction of therapeutic outcomes. The products are expected to ship in Q2 2024.

"We are very pleased to bring these tools to the market as they represent the culmination of a close partnership with the neuroscience community," said Dr. Yuling Luo, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Alamar. "This "first-in-class" panel content was provided by leading researchers in pharma and academia who were looking for a more comprehensive way to look at CNS diseases while maintaining the high sensitivity required to detect critical biomarkers in plasma and CSF. We have also partnered with ALZpath, Inc. to bring the performance of their industry standard pTau217 antibody to a new level of sensitivity."

The rising incidence of neurodegenerative diseases in our aging population has propelled research initiatives to better understand the disease pathology and develop new therapeutic targets. This research depends on the availability of biomarkers to detect disease earlier and distinguish between highly related dementia disorders. Recently, the pTau217 protein has been proven to be an important biomarker in Alzheimer's Disease; however, due to its low abundance in plasma, it requires a highly sensitive detection method to measure it from clinically accessible sample types.

"The Alamar products represent a significant advancement in Alzheimer's Disease research by providing the sensitivity to detect critical biomarkers from as little as 10uL blood or CSF," said Henrik Zetterberg, MD, PhD, Professor and Chief Physician at the Institute of Neuroscience and Physiology at the University Gothenburg, Sweden. "I'm especially excited about their ability to measure low abundant biomarkers from dried blood spots, a standard collection method that can be done in one's home and really opens the possibility for early screening of the disease." Dr. Zetterberg will be presenting data on the assay's performance at the upcoming AD/PD 2024 international conference, Wednesday, March 6, 1-1:30pm GMT: Biofluid-based biomarkers for Alzheimer's Disease and related disorders - precision, panels and patterns.

