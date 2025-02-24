Alamar Biosciences launches the NULISAqpcr™ Custom Assay Development Kit to advance the development of novel biomarker assays for clinical research

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamar Biosciences, a company powering precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease, is proud to announce the release of the NULISAqpcr™ Custom Assay Development Kit, a groundbreaking product that empowers researchers to create highly sensitive and precise biomarker assays tailored to their specific research needs, expanding application of the NULISA™ technology to the broader biomarker research community.

Alamar’s NULISA™ Platform sets a new standard in proteomic analysis with attomolar sensitivity, allowing for unprecedented biomarker detection and quantitation.

The NULISAqpcr Custom Assay Development Kit provides unmatched flexibility, enabling scientists to utilize their own antibodies to develop targeted assays with exceptional sensitivity and reproducibility. Ideal for fields requiring high sensitivity and broad dynamic range —such as immunology, neurology, and beyond—this customizable kit offers a seamless workflow from antibody conjugation to automated NULISAqpcr with the ARGO™ HT instrument, setting a new standard for homebrew single-plex assay development.

"The Custom Assay Development Kit is a direct response to the growing demand from researchers eager to harness our cutting-edge NULISA technology to develop high-performance biomarker assays for translational and clinical research," said Yuling Luo, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Alamar Biosciences. "This launch marks a major milestone in our mission to build a transformative ecosystem to power precision proteomics."

With the launch of the NULISAqpcr Custom Assay Development Kit, Alamar continues to demonstrate its commitment to driving innovation and supporting the scientific community with cutting-edge solutions. The NULISAqpcr Custom Assay Development Kit is now available to order for shipments in Q2.

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.

Alamar Biosciences is a privately held life sciences company with a mission to power precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. The company's proprietary NULISA™ Platform along with the ARGO™ HT System work seamlessly with the latest advances in genomics to achieve single digit attomolar detection sensitivity, greatly surpassing the most sensitive protein detection technology on the market today. For more information, please visit alamarbio.com.

