Alameda County Agrees to $36 Million Settlement After Sheriff's Deputy Who Failed Psychological Exam Murdered Dublin Couple

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 12, 2026, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted to approve a $36 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the September 7, 2022 murders of Benison and Maria Tran by Alameda County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) Deputy Devin Williams.

The settlement will reportedly be funded primarily through insurance and a shared risk pool.

On September 7, 2022, Williams, an off-duty ACSO deputy, shot and killed Benison and Maria Tran inside their Dublin, California, home in front of their 14-year-old son, Brendon Tran, as well as Maria's mother, brother, and cousin.

Williams had previously failed a pre-employment psychological evaluation and had been designated "not suited" for police work before ultimately being hired by ACSO.

Maria Tran and Williams met through Maria's work at the John George Psychiatric Pavilion after Williams transported an inmate there for evaluation. The two later engaged in a personal relationship.

After Maria ended the relationship, as discovered through sworn testimony, Williams arrived at the family's Dublin home on August 8, 2022, to confront Maria and Benison Tran. Maria called the Dublin Police, which at the time was staffed by ACSO deputies.

Four ACSO deputies responded to the residence, where Williams identified himself as a fellow deputy by presenting his ACSO identification card. Body-worn camera footage from the encounter captured one responding deputy stating, "He's one of us."

Despite Maria expressing fear for herself and her family and requesting help obtaining a restraining order, deputies failed to follow ACSO domestic violence protocols, failed to advise her regarding an emergency protective order, falsified the 911 call record, and failed to generate a required incident report regarding the encounter.

One month later, after completing his shift, Williams returned to the home at approximately 4:00 a.m., entered through the front door, and fatally shot Benison Tran while he was on the phone with 911. Williams then shot both Benison and Maria Tran in the head using his service weapon.

"Maria's fears for her safety and that of her family were justified; ACOS's coverup is a grave injustice that caused two murders," said attorney Christopher Dolan.

In October 2025, Williams was convicted by an Alameda County jury on two counts of first-degree murder and later sentenced to 50 years to life in prison.

On October 14, 2023, Brendon Tran, Kim Le, Dalton Tran, and Thi Le filed suit against ACSO and Alameda County alleging negligence, wrongful death, negligent hiring, retention, and supervision related to Williams' hiring and the Sheriff's Office response to Maria Tran's August 8, 2022 request for protection.

The plaintiffs were represented by Christopher Dolan, Aimee Kirby, and Cristina Garcia of the Dolan Law Firm.

Dolan further stated:

"This was a double murder that the Alameda County Sheriff's Office had many chances to prevent, including not hiring Williams, who failed his psychological exam, and later acting on Maria Tran's request for help and a protective order. Instead, they engaged in a coverup that led to Williams possessing a Sheriff Department issued 9 mm handgun and ammunition, which he used to assassinate Benison and Maria in front of their family, traumatizing all of them and leaving Brendon an orphan. Instead of preventing a murder, they have a fellow deputy a pass and instead arrested and convicted a murderer after the fact. It is an unforgivable failure compounded by the coverup. Only by bringing a legal action and forcing production of the body-worn video did we learn of the request for a restraining order Maria made on August 8. Only by taking countless depositions of ACSO deputies and the sheriff did we learn of the reasons behind Williams' failure of the psychological exam and the extent of the coverup that led to the murders. The settlement reflects the abject failure of the duty ACSO owed to the public and the devastation experienced by this family. I hope it acts as a deterrent against hiring unfit officers and the perpetuation of the cover-up culture where being "one of us" puts someone "above the law."

SOURCE Dolan Law Firm