Alameda County Library Opens its First Innovation Space

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report, complex problem-solving, critical thinking, and creativity are projected to be the top in demand job skills by 2020. While there is a growing need for these skills, they are not traditionally taught in the classroom. To prepare middle and high school students with these 21st century skills, Alameda County Library has opened Archimedes, its first innovation space located in the Fremont Main Library. The library invites you to the grand opening of its new space on August 16, 2019 from 3 - 5 pm where students will present their work and solutions to community-defined projects.

Archimedes, funded by the Alameda County Library Foundation (ACLF), is equipped with 3D printers, vinyl cutters, sewing machines, soldering irons, and more. After taking a safety and basic use class, students can come up with an idea of something to make or follow some challenges presented in the Archimedes classes.

This summer, Kristin Berbawy founder of Berbawy Makers is teaching a series of classes in Archimedes that focus on creative problem-solving using computer-aided design technology, 3D design, and wearable electronics. The series builds towards two final week-long classes when students get to work with local companies and non-profits to solve real-world challenges. Students will present their solutions to these community-defined projects at the Archimedes grand opening.

"We saw an opportunity to create a space to build these skills while collaborating on community-defined projects with businesses, non-profits, and local government," said Cindy Chadwick, County Librarian. "We provide the tools, training, and guidance in a space that allows youth to innovate and explore solutions to real-world problems in our communities."

