Alameda Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility is on Newsweek's 2024 List of America's Best Nursing Homes

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alameda Health System's skilled nursing facility in Alameda, CA has been recognized on Newsweek's 2024 list of America's Best Nursing Homes. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced today, Sept. 27, 2023, and can be viewed on the Newsweek's website.

"I am delighted that Alameda Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility, inclusive of Park Bridge Rehabilitation and Wellness, Alameda Hospital Sub-Acute Unit and South Shore Rehabilitation and Wellness, have been recognized as one of the best nursing facilities in the country," said Richard Espinoza, chief administrative officer of post-acute services at Alameda Health System. "I'm thankful and grateful to our caring, compassionate, and professional health care teams who strive every day to deliver high quality, patient-centered care to each of our residents."

The America's Best Nursing Homes 2024 ranking lists the nation's leading nursing homes in the 25 states with the highest number of facilities according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The evaluation is based on five data sources:

CMS Data: Used to determine the performance of nursing homes.

National Online Survey: Thousands of medical professionals, registered nurses, nursing home managers and administrators, therapists, and physicians were surveyed.

Management of COVID-19: A COVID-19 score for each facility was calculated, with the objective of awarding nursing homes that have had the best possible response and protocols during the pandemic.

Resident Satisfaction Data: National patient safety goals from The Joint Commission (TJC) and Google reviews were included.

Accreditation: Data on nursing homes provided by TJC and Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF).

"Congratulations to Alameda Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility for being ranked among Newsweek's best nursing homes, as well as being the top-ranked facility in Alameda County," said James Jackson, CEO of Alameda Health System. "Taking good care of aging, disabled, or rehabilitating family members is something we all want to get right. But it's not easy, especially for low and middle-income families. I'm so proud that Alameda Health System provides essential long-term health care needs to all in our community, regardless of their ability to pay. Not only that – we do it exceptionally well."

In the U.S. today, the median cost of a private room in a nursing home is more than $100,000 a year — a staggering burden for even well-off families. AHS has four skilled nursing facilities that provide long-term or temporary residence for patients undergoing medically necessary rehabilitation treatment. All four facilities –South Shore Rehabilitation and Wellness, Park Bridge Rehabilitation and Wellness, Alameda Hospital Sub-Acute Unit and Fairmont Rehabilitation and Wellness – serve the safety-net communities in Alameda County with standards of care that are on par with the best nursing homes in the country.

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About Alameda Health System

Alameda Health System (AHS) is a leading public, integrated health care provider and medical training institution recognized for its world-class patient and family-centered care. AHS provides comprehensive medical treatment, health promotion and disease prevention throughout our integrated network of hospitals, clinics and health services. AHS includes three acute care hospitals, a psychiatric hospital, four ambulatory care wellness centers, five post-acute facilities, and the only adult Level 1 Trauma Center and psychiatric emergency department in Alameda County. AHS is committed to promoting wellness and optimizing the health of the community through the mission of caring, healing, teaching and serving all. For more information, visit AlamedaHealthSystem.org.

CONTACT: Eleanor Ajala

Manager, Media and Communications

Alameda Health System

(510) 421-9222

[email protected]

SOURCE Alameda Health System