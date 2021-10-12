Alameda Research Appoints Caroline Ellison And Sam Trabucco As Co-Chief Executive Officers

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alameda Research ("Alameda" or "the Company"), a global cryptocurrency quantitative trading firm and liquidity provider, today announced the appointment of Caroline Ellison and Sam Trabucco as co-CEOs.

As co-CEOs, Ms. Ellison and Mr. Trabucco together will oversee all operations at Alameda while also collaborating to execute on the strategy the organization. The pair will focus on managing the trading desk as well as overseeing both internal and back-office operations. They will also look to expand the Company's capabilities through the continued development of best-in-class technology and within the traditional finance sector through potential business development.

Ms. Ellison joined Alameda as a trader in March of 2018. Prior to joining the Company, she worked at Jane Steet on the equities desk where she met Alameda founder and CEO of FTX Trading Limited, Sam Bankman-Fried. The two worked closely together building out Alameda's trading floor and back-office operations into a 25-person team. Ms. Ellison is a graduate of Stanford University where she received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics.

Ms. Ellison commented on her appointment as co-CEO, "In many ways, Alameda is a first of its kind. I'm not only excited to be part of such a dynamic team, but also to have an opportunity to lead this firm into the future alongside Trabucco. While I am proud of the strides we have made, I look forward to our continued growth and the expansion of our business, both within the crypto market as well as potentially into new asset classes as the global market structure continues to evolve."

Mr. Trabucco joined Alameda in 2019 as a trader before being appointed to Co-CEO. Prior to joining Alameda, he worked as a trader for Susquehanna International Group on their bond ETF desk. Mr. Trabucco graduated from MIT in 2015 where he gained a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Computer Science.

Mr. Trabucco added, "We have seen Alameda evolve over the past few years as the crypto market has become increasingly intertwined with traditional finance. I believe we are experiencing an inflection point for the industry, one which will see further institutional adoption and acceptance of the asset class in the years to come. I am excited to take on the role of Co-CEO alongside Caroline, where together we will look to further establish Alameda's presence atop the quant trading space by maintaining our standard of excellence and continuing to bring together some of the world's most brilliant minds to our team."

About Alameda Research

Alameda Research is a global quantitative trading firm founded in 2017, providing liquidity in cryptocurrency and digital assets markets. Alameda trades billions of dollars per day across every liquid cryptocurrency market, as well as operating large OTC, market making, and venture arms

