Alamo Concrete Products Company Adopts SmartDrive Transportation Intelligence Platform to Reduce Collisions and Improve Overall Fleet Safety

"At Alamo, we believe that safety is everyone's responsibility, from drivers to plant managers to executives," said Gene Davis, Alamo safety and DOT compliance supervisor. "Safety and productivity are two of our highest priorities, and they go hand-in-hand; when safety improves, so does productivity. The SmartDrive program supports our safety and operational objectives today, and equips us with technology that will continue to meet our needs as the company and industry evolve."

Due to a year-over-year increase in traffic and the increasing possibility of collisions, Alamo began researching technology to improve safety across its fleet of 445 vehicles. Ready-mix vehicles are uniquely prone to rollovers due to their high center of gravity and rotating drum, and the construction business demands backing and maneuvering in tight environments. These additional challenges require unique video-based safety configurations, leading Alamo to add the SmartDrive extended recording feature as part of its fleet-wide rollout.

"With the additional video footage, we can get even more insight beyond the standard video. We now know what happened before and after an incident, and what led up to it. Additionally, we gain knowledge of the risk level at each site, how long an employee or vehicle has been on a jobsite and the cause of any vehicle mystery damage," continued Davis.

Alamo fleet managers were drawn to the easy coaching workflow of the SmartDrive program, and were quick to make coaching part of daily operations to improve driver skills and positively impact safety. Company drivers also embraced the program, recognizing its purpose to protect them and help them become safer drivers.

"With active coaching, our drivers can see what they're doing and learn to correct specific actions and reactions that are putting them at risk," commented Davis. "In today's litigious society, our drivers understand the program is there to protect them and help them become safer drivers—even our owner-operators see the value of this system."

Actionable data was paramount in Alamo's decision to select the SmartDrive program. Standard KPI reports and SmartDrive SmartIQ® data provide insight into safety problems and opportunities for improvement across the company's plants and quarries. Alamo is an active user of Command Alkon's Five Cubits telematics program; the SmartDrive program easily integrates with Five Cubits to uncover new insights across its organization.

"Alamo Concrete Products Company is an excellent example of a fleet that puts the safety and professional well-being of its drivers first," commented Steve Mitgang, SmartDrive CEO. "Our program, coupled with our new transportation intelligence platform, is uniquely capable of identifying risk in ready-mix fleets—it's why this sector is one of the fastest growing in our business. Our intelligent algorithms and ready-mix specific risk reporting will help Alamo fleet operations, dramatically reduce collisions and improve overall fleet safety and operational efficiency."

About Alamo Concrete Products

Alamo Concrete Products offers ready-mix concrete and concrete products. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in San Antonio, Texas. It operates through 72 batching plants and three aggregates quarries. Alamo Concrete Products operates as a subsidiary of Buzzi Unicem SpA, which operates in 12 countries with 9,700 employees.

About SmartDrive Systems

SmartDrive Systems, the recipient of Frost & Sullivan's Customer Value Leadership Award for Video Safety Solutions, gives fleets and drivers unprecedented driving performance insight and analysis, helping save fuel, expenses and lives. Its video analysis, predictive analytics and personalized performance program help fleets improve driving skills, lower operating costs and deliver significant ROI. With an easy-to-use managed service, fleets and drivers can access and self-manage driving performance anytime, anywhere. The company, which is ranked as one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, has compiled the world's largest storehouse of more than 220 million analyzed risky-driving events. SmartDrive Systems is based in San Diego, Calif., and employs over 725 people worldwide.

