Alamo Drafthouse's New Colorado Location is the Latest to Feature Sony's Powerful 4K Laser Projection Technology

PARAMUS, N.J., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heralded for its approach to re-invigorating the cinema-going experience, Alamo Drafthouse's newest location – its 39th – in Westminster, Colorado continues the cinema-eatery's tradition of implementing Sony's industry-leading 4K laser digital cinema projection technology. The nine-screen, all-laser complex features Sony's SRX-R815P and SRX-R815DS 4K laser projectors in auditoriums ranging in size from 78 Seats to 245 Seats. The projectors deliver stunning picture quality with a high contrast ratio of 10,000:1 and are HDR (high dynamic range) and HFR (high frame rate) capable.

Alamo Westminster features a premium large-format auditorium — The Big Show — powered by Sony's 4K dual-stack laser projection system. In addition, Sony technology can be found in nearly every Alamo Drafthouse location throughout the United States.

"Our guests are true movie-lovers — whether it's superhero films or small independent films — and they have high standards and expectations of Alamo Drafthouse. That's why we're obsessed with offering the best cinema experience possible," said Daecos Sanchez, technical manager, Alamo Drafthouse Denver. "We carefully research and invest in state-of-the-art technology that helps immerse a viewer into the story on-screen, and that's what Sony's 4K laser imagery does."

"The passion and enthusiasm that the Alamo Drafthouse employees and guests exude make it a must-visit destination for the most serious of movie lovers," explained Theresa Alesso, pro division president, Sony Electronics. "Combining delicious food and beverages with the latest films and celebrated classics, Alamo Drafthouse delivers an incomparable experience that is further highlighted by the precise presentation standards and vibrant images that Sony's 4K digital cinema projection systems offer. We're pleased to further extend our relationship with Alamo Drafthouse and to provide technology that transports viewers and brings stories to life in the manner the filmmaker intended."

About Alamo Drafthouse Westminster

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema was founded in 1997 as a single-screen mom and pop repertory theater in Austin, TX. Twenty-two years later, with 40 locations and counting, Alamo Drafthouse has been called "the best theater in America" by Entertainment Weekly and "the best theater in the world" by Wired. Alamo Drafthouse has built a reputation as a movie lover's oasis not only by combining food and drink service with the movie-going experience, but also introducing unique programming and high-profile, star-studded special events. Alamo Drafthouse created Fantastic Fest , a world-renowned film festival dubbed "The Geek Telluride" by Variety. Fantastic Fest showcases eight days of genre cinema from independents, international filmmakers, and major Hollywood studios. Alamo Drafthouse's collectible art gallery, Mondo , offers breathtaking, original products featuring designs from world-famous artists based on licenses for popular TV and movie properties, including Star Wars, Star Trek, and Universal Monsters. Alamo Drafthouse continues to expand its brand in new and exciting ways, including Birth.Movies.Death. , an entertainment content platform for movie lovers, and the American Genre Film Archive , a non-profit film archive dedicated to preserving, restoring, and sharing film.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

SOURCE Sony Electronics Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sony.com/news

