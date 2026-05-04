ALAMO GROUP ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2026

SEGUIN, Texas, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) today reported results for the first quarter 2026.

Highlights:

Net sales were $417.1 million, up 6.7% compared to the first quarter of 2025

Net income was $29.2 million and adjusted net income was $31.1 million

Fully diluted EPS was $2.41 per share and adjusted fully diluted EPS was $2.56 per share

Adjusted EBITDA of $59.3 million was 14.2% of net sales, up 1.8% compared to the first quarter of 2025

Net sales in the Industrial Equipment Division increased 6.5% compared to the first quarter of 2025

Net sales in the Vegetation Management Division increased 7.0% compared to the first quarter of 2025

Successfully closed the Petersen acquisition and commenced work on synergy realization

Debt, net of cash, was $95.2 million at the end of first quarter of 2026

Robert Hureau, Alamo Group's President, and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are pleased with the financial results for the first quarter and we believe there is good momentum across many of our key initiatives aimed at creating long-term value for our employees and shareholders."

First Quarter Results

Net sales for the first quarter of 2026 were $417.1 million, an increase of 6.7% compared to $391.0 million for the first quarter of 2025. Net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $29.2 million, or $2.41 per fully diluted share compared to $31.8 million, or $2.64 per fully diluted share for the first quarter of 2025.

The Company also reported adjusted net income of $31.1 million, or $2.56 per fully diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026 compared to adjusted net income $32.5 million, or $2.70 per fully diluted share for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA for first quarter of 2026 was $59.3 million, or 14.2% of net sales, compared to $58.3 million, or 14.9% of net sales, for the first quarter of 2025.

Net sales in the Industrial Equipment Division were $241.7 million, an increase of 6.5% compared to $227.1 million for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA in the Industrial Equipment Division for the first quarter of 2026 was $39.7 million, or 16.4% of net sales, compared to $37.4 million, or 16.5% of net sales, for the first quarter of 2025.

Net sales in the Vegetation Management Division were $175.4 million, an increase of 7.0% compared to $163.9 million in the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA in the Vegetation Management Division for the first quarter of 2026 was $19.6 million, or 11.2% of net sales, compared to $20.8 million, or 12.7% of net sales, for the first quarter of 2025.

Robert Hureau, Alamo Group's President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Our Vegetation Management Division made good progress in terms of sales growth and improvement in profitability despite the end markets continuing to be challenging."

Operating cash flow for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 was negative $23.5 million due to strong sequential growth, especially in the Vegetation Management Division, where net sales increased by $36.7 million or 26.4% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. Operating Cash Flow on a last-twelve-month basis was $139.8 million, or 138.2% of net income.

At March 31, 2026, total debt was $290.5 million, total cash was $195.2 million and the Company had $308.4 million of availability under its Revolving Facility.

Mr. Hureau added, "Our leverage, cash flow and overall liquidity are strong, and we remain in good position to continue executing on our capital deployment strategies. We look forward to a further discussion regarding our results and operating strategy during our upcoming Earnings Conference Call."

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter results on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Hosting the call will be members of senior management. Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (833) 816-1163 (domestic) or (412) 317-1898 (international). For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available until Tuesday, May 12, 2026 by dialing (855) 669-9658 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (internationally), with passcode 1646754.

The live broadcast of Alamo Group Inc.'s quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.alamo-group.com (under "Investor Relations/Events and Presentations") on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call ends and will be archived on the Company's website for 60 days.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group is a leader in the manufacture and sale of high-quality, purpose-built industrial and vegetation management equipment. We serve end-markets such as infrastructure building and maintenance, industrial construction, public works, land maintenance, agriculture and tree care. Our products are sold to independent equipment dealers and directly to contractors and municipalities. Product categories include vocational products (vacuum trucks, street sweepers, roadside safety equipment, excavators, and snow removal equipment) and light machinery (tractor mounted mowing equipment, land maintenance and recycling equipment) as well as related after-market parts and services. The Company operates two divisions: the Industrial Equipment Division and the Vegetation Management Division. Founded in 1969, the Company has approximately 3,900 employees and operates 27 manufacturing facilities in North America, Canada, Europe, Brazil and Australia. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: adverse economic conditions which could lead to a reduction in overall market demand, supply chain disruptions, labor constraints, increasing costs due to inflation, disease outbreaks, geopolitical risks, including tariffs, trade wars, and the effects of the war in the Ukraine and the Middle East, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

(Tables Follow)

Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



3/31/2026

3/31/2025 Net sales:







Vegetation Management

$ 175,420

$ 163,890 Industrial Equipment

241,729

227,060 Total net sales

417,149

390,950









Cost of sales

312,344

288,109 Gross profit

104,805

102,841



25.1 %

26.3 %









Selling, general and administration expense

57,767

54,330 Amortization expense

4,879

4,049 Income from operations

42,159

44,462



10.1 %

11.4 %









Interest expense

(4,624)

(3,194) Interest income

1,481

1,238 Other income (expense)

32

(663)









Income before income taxes

39,048

41,843 Provision for income taxes

9,864

10,043



25.3 %

24.0 %









Net Income

$ 29,184

$ 31,800









Net income per common share:

















Basic

$ 2.42

$ 2.65









Diluted

$ 2.41

$ 2.64









Average common shares:







Basic

12,051

11,990









Diluted

12,103

12,048

Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited)



March 31,

2026 March 31,

2025 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 195,234



$ 200,274

Accounts receivable, net

334,956



339,596

Inventories

425,538



356,406

Other current assets

27,843



14,958

Total current assets

983,571



911,234















Rental equipment, net

60,273



57,198















Property, plant and equipment, net

162,807



159,183















Goodwill

266,610



204,582

Intangible assets, net

225,691



147,899

Other non-current assets

28,492



24,598















Total assets

$ 1,727,444



$ 1,504,694















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Trade accounts payable

$ 141,662



$ 104,977

Income taxes payable

2,704



18,725

Accrued liabilities

68,466



73,006

Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

15,000



15,009

Total current liabilities

227,832



211,717















Long-term debt, net of current maturities

275,467



201,789

Long-term tax liability

470



626

Other long-term liabilities

24,964



24,201

Deferred income taxes

25,787



9,300

Total liabilities

554,520



447,633















Total stockholders' equity

1,172,924



1,057,061















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,727,444



$ 1,504,694



Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025 Operating Activities





Net income $ 29,184

$ 31,800 Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Provision for doubtful accounts (376)

35 Depreciation - Property, plant and equipment 6,722

6,561 Depreciation - Rental equipment 3,029

2,884 Amortization of intangibles 4,879

4,049 Amortization of debt issuance 176

176 Stock-based compensation expense 1,847

2,303 Provision for deferred income tax expense (benefit) 1,640

(1,641) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (654)

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (53,368)

(30,865) Inventories (23,101)

(9,613) Rental equipment (2,262)

(7,148) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,818)

(7,096) Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities 7,328

13,987 Income taxes payable 5,080

5,489 Other long-term liabilities, net (1,818)

3,280 Net cash (used) provided by operating activities (23,512)

14,201







Investing Activities





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (166,507)

— Purchase of property, plant and equipment (4,507)

(6,008) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,242

116 Net cash used in investing activities (169,772)

(5,892)







Financing Activities





Borrowings on bank revolving credit facility 120,000

— Repayments on bank revolving credit facility (31,600)

— Principal payments on long-term debt and finance leases (3,750)

(3,752) Dividends paid (4,093)

(3,595) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,014

354 Common stock repurchased (1,398)

(1,613) Net cash provided by (used) in financing activities 80,173

(8,606)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,314)

3,297 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (114,425)

3,000 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 309,659

197,274 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 195,234

$ 200,274







Cash paid during the period for:





Interest $ 4,743

$ 3,239 Income taxes 3,525

6,241

Alamo Group Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

From time to time, Alamo Group Inc. may disclose certain "Non-GAAP financial measures" in the course of its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. For these purposes, "GAAP" refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines a "non-GAAP financial measure" as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude or include amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Alamo Group are provided as additional information to investors in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing, our financial condition and operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, GAAP and may be different from, or inconsistent with, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also generally present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure we reference and such comparable GAAP financial measure.

Attachment 1 discloses non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS, adjusts for certain items that the management believes are not indicative of underlying performance. Adjusted Operating Income accounts for these impacts on a pre-tax basis and Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS are calculated on a after-tax basis. Management believes isolating certain items from the core operating performance improves comparability across periods, and reflects how management plans and assesses the business.

Attachment 2 shows a reconciliation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA.

Attachment 3 reflects Division performance inclusive of non-GAAP financial measures such as Backlog, Adjusted Operating Income, Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA.

Attachment 4 shows the net change in our total debt net of cash and discloses a non-GAAP financial presentation related to the impact of currency translation on net sales by division.

Attachment 1

Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands, except per share numbers) (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Three Months Ended



March 31,



2026

2025









Operating Income

$ 42,159

$ 44,462 CEO Transition(1)

—

222 Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)

558

— Restructuring Expenses(3)

1,942

762 Adjusted Operating Income

$ 44,659

$ 45,446 Adjusted Operating Income % net sales

10.7 %

11.6 %









Net Income

$ 29,184

$ 31,800 CEO Transition(1), net of tax benefit $53

—

169 Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2), net of tax benefit $141

417

— Restructuring Expenses(3), net of tax benefit $491 and $183, respectively

1,451

579 Adjusted Net Income

$ 31,052

$ 32,548









Fully Diluted EPS

$ 2.41

$ 2.64 CEO Transition(1)

—

0.01 Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)

0.03

— Restructuring Expenses(3)

0.12

0.05 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS

$ 2.56

$ 2.70

Notes: 1. CEO Transition includes accelerated stock compensation, recruiting expenses, sign-on bonus, and moving expenses 2. Acquisition and integration expenses include advisory fees and other related costs for both unsuccessful and successful deals and integration expenses 3. Restructuring expenses include costs related to leadership changes, severance costs, facility move and setup costs, and advisory fees associated with operational improvements

Attachment 2

Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands) (Unaudited)

EBITDA



Three Months Ended



March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025









Net Income

$ 29,184

$ 31,800









Interest, net

3,143

1,956 Provision for income taxes

9,864

10,043 Depreciation

9,751

9,445 Amortization

4,879

4,049 EBITDA

$ 56,821

$ 57,293 EBITDA % net sales

13.6 %

14.7 %









Adjustments:







CEO Transition(1)

$ —

$ 222 Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)

558

— Restructuring Expenses(3)

1,942

762 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 59,321

$ 58,277 Adjusted EBITDA % net sales

14.2 %

14.9 %

Notes: 1. CEO Transition includes accelerated stock compensation, recruiting expenses, sign-on bonus, and moving expenses 2. Acquisition and integration expenses include advisory fees and other related costs for both unsuccessful and successful deals and integration expenses 3. Restructuring expenses include costs related to leadership changes, severance costs, facility move and setup costs, and advisory fees associated with operational improvements

Attachment 3

Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands) (Unaudited)

Industrial Equipment Division Performance













Three Months Ended March 31,



2026

2025









Backlog

$ 404,883

$ 513,215









Net Sales

241,729

227,060









Income from Operations

31,646

31,150 Income from Operations % net sales

13.1 %

13.7 %









Adjustments:







CEO Transition(1)

$ —

$ 119 Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)

400

— Restructuring Expenses(3)

320

— Adjusted Operating Income

$ 32,366

$ 31,269 Adjusted Operating Income % of sales

13.4 %

13.8 %









Depreciation

5,487

5,393 Amortization

1,923

1,129 Other (income) expense

(27)

(360) EBITDA

$ 39,029

$ 37,312 EBITDA % net Sales

16.1 %

16.4 %









Adjustments:







CEO Transition(1)

$ —

$ 119 Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)

400

— Restructuring Expenses(3)

320

— Adjusted EBITDA

$ 39,749

$ 37,431 Adjusted EBITDA % net sales

16.4 %

16.5 %

Notes: 1. CEO Transition includes accelerated stock compensation, recruiting expenses, sign-on bonus, and moving expenses 2. Acquisition and integration expenses include advisory fees and other related costs for both unsuccessful and successful deals and integration expenses 3. Restructuring expenses include costs related to leadership changes, severance costs, facility move and setup costs, and advisory fees associated with operational improvements

Attachment 3 (Continued)

Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands) (Unaudited)

Vegetation Management Division Performance













Three Months Ended March 31,



2026

2025









Backlog

$ 198,108

$ 189,493









Net Sales

175,420

163,890









Income from Operations

10,513

13,312 Income from Operations % net sales

6.0 %

8.1 %









Adjustments:







CEO Transition(1)

$ —

$ 103 Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)

158

— Restructuring Expenses(3)

1,622

762 Adjusted Operating Income

$ 12,293

$ 14,177 Adjusted Operating Income % of sales

7.0 %

8.7 %









Depreciation

4,264

4,052 Amortization

2,956

2,920 Other (income) expense

59

(303) EBITDA

$ 17,792

$ 19,981 EBITDA % net Sales

10.1 %

12.2 %









Adjustments:







CEO Transition(1)

$ —

$ 103 Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)

158

— Restructuring Expenses(3)

1,622

762 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 19,572

$ 20,846 Adjusted EBITDA % net sales

11.2 %

12.7 %

Notes: 1. CEO Transition includes accelerated stock compensation, recruiting expenses, sign-on bonus, and moving expenses 2. Acquisition and integration expenses include advisory fees and other related costs for both unsuccessful and successful deals and integration expenses 3. Restructuring expenses include costs related to leadership changes, severance costs, facility move and setup costs, and advisory fees associated with operational improvements

Attachment 4

Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands) (Unaudited)

Consolidated Net Change of Total Debt, Net of Cash



March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

Net Change













Current maturities

$ 15,000

$ 15,009



Long-term debt,net of current

275,467

201,789



Total debt

$ 290,467

$ 216,798

















Total cash

195,234

200,274



Total Debt Net of Cash

$ 95,233

$ 16,524

$ 78,709















Impact of Currency Translation on Net Sales by Division





















Three Months Ended March 31,





Change due to currency

translation

2026

2025

% change

from 2025

$

%



















Vegetation Management $ 175,420

$ 163,890

7.0 %

$ 6,335

3.9 % Industrial Equipment 241,729

227,060

6.5 %

3,332

1.5 % Total net sales $ 417,149

$ 390,950

6.7 %

$ 9,667

2.5 %





















SOURCE Alamo Group Inc.