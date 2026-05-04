ALAMO GROUP ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2026
News provided byAlamo Group Inc.
May 04, 2026, 16:15 ET
SEGUIN, Texas, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) today reported results for the first quarter 2026.
Highlights:
- Net sales were $417.1 million, up 6.7% compared to the first quarter of 2025
- Net income was $29.2 million and adjusted net income was $31.1 million
- Fully diluted EPS was $2.41 per share and adjusted fully diluted EPS was $2.56 per share
- Adjusted EBITDA of $59.3 million was 14.2% of net sales, up 1.8% compared to the first quarter of 2025
- Net sales in the Industrial Equipment Division increased 6.5% compared to the first quarter of 2025
- Net sales in the Vegetation Management Division increased 7.0% compared to the first quarter of 2025
- Successfully closed the Petersen acquisition and commenced work on synergy realization
- Debt, net of cash, was $95.2 million at the end of first quarter of 2026
Robert Hureau, Alamo Group's President, and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are pleased with the financial results for the first quarter and we believe there is good momentum across many of our key initiatives aimed at creating long-term value for our employees and shareholders."
First Quarter Results
Net sales for the first quarter of 2026 were $417.1 million, an increase of 6.7% compared to $391.0 million for the first quarter of 2025. Net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $29.2 million, or $2.41 per fully diluted share compared to $31.8 million, or $2.64 per fully diluted share for the first quarter of 2025.
The Company also reported adjusted net income of $31.1 million, or $2.56 per fully diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026 compared to adjusted net income $32.5 million, or $2.70 per fully diluted share for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA for first quarter of 2026 was $59.3 million, or 14.2% of net sales, compared to $58.3 million, or 14.9% of net sales, for the first quarter of 2025.
Net sales in the Industrial Equipment Division were $241.7 million, an increase of 6.5% compared to $227.1 million for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA in the Industrial Equipment Division for the first quarter of 2026 was $39.7 million, or 16.4% of net sales, compared to $37.4 million, or 16.5% of net sales, for the first quarter of 2025.
Net sales in the Vegetation Management Division were $175.4 million, an increase of 7.0% compared to $163.9 million in the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA in the Vegetation Management Division for the first quarter of 2026 was $19.6 million, or 11.2% of net sales, compared to $20.8 million, or 12.7% of net sales, for the first quarter of 2025.
Robert Hureau, Alamo Group's President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Our Vegetation Management Division made good progress in terms of sales growth and improvement in profitability despite the end markets continuing to be challenging."
Operating cash flow for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 was negative $23.5 million due to strong sequential growth, especially in the Vegetation Management Division, where net sales increased by $36.7 million or 26.4% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. Operating Cash Flow on a last-twelve-month basis was $139.8 million, or 138.2% of net income.
At March 31, 2026, total debt was $290.5 million, total cash was $195.2 million and the Company had $308.4 million of availability under its Revolving Facility.
Mr. Hureau added, "Our leverage, cash flow and overall liquidity are strong, and we remain in good position to continue executing on our capital deployment strategies. We look forward to a further discussion regarding our results and operating strategy during our upcoming Earnings Conference Call."
Earnings Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter results on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Hosting the call will be members of senior management. Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (833) 816-1163 (domestic) or (412) 317-1898 (international). For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available until Tuesday, May 12, 2026 by dialing (855) 669-9658 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (internationally), with passcode 1646754.
The live broadcast of Alamo Group Inc.'s quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.alamo-group.com (under "Investor Relations/Events and Presentations") on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call ends and will be archived on the Company's website for 60 days.
About Alamo Group
Alamo Group is a leader in the manufacture and sale of high-quality, purpose-built industrial and vegetation management equipment. We serve end-markets such as infrastructure building and maintenance, industrial construction, public works, land maintenance, agriculture and tree care. Our products are sold to independent equipment dealers and directly to contractors and municipalities. Product categories include vocational products (vacuum trucks, street sweepers, roadside safety equipment, excavators, and snow removal equipment) and light machinery (tractor mounted mowing equipment, land maintenance and recycling equipment) as well as related after-market parts and services. The Company operates two divisions: the Industrial Equipment Division and the Vegetation Management Division. Founded in 1969, the Company has approximately 3,900 employees and operates 27 manufacturing facilities in North America, Canada, Europe, Brazil and Australia. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: adverse economic conditions which could lead to a reduction in overall market demand, supply chain disruptions, labor constraints, increasing costs due to inflation, disease outbreaks, geopolitical risks, including tariffs, trade wars, and the effects of the war in the Ukraine and the Middle East, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.
(Tables Follow)
|
Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
3/31/2026
|
3/31/2025
|
Net sales:
|
Vegetation Management
|
$ 175,420
|
$ 163,890
|
Industrial Equipment
|
241,729
|
227,060
|
Total net sales
|
417,149
|
390,950
|
Cost of sales
|
312,344
|
288,109
|
Gross profit
|
104,805
|
102,841
|
25.1 %
|
26.3 %
|
Selling, general and administration expense
|
57,767
|
54,330
|
Amortization expense
|
4,879
|
4,049
|
Income from operations
|
42,159
|
44,462
|
10.1 %
|
11.4 %
|
Interest expense
|
(4,624)
|
(3,194)
|
Interest income
|
1,481
|
1,238
|
Other income (expense)
|
32
|
(663)
|
Income before income taxes
|
39,048
|
41,843
|
Provision for income taxes
|
9,864
|
10,043
|
25.3 %
|
24.0 %
|
Net Income
|
$ 29,184
|
$ 31,800
|
Net income per common share:
|
Basic
|
$ 2.42
|
$ 2.65
|
Diluted
|
$ 2.41
|
$ 2.64
|
Average common shares:
|
Basic
|
12,051
|
11,990
|
Diluted
|
12,103
|
12,048
|
Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 195,234
|
$ 200,274
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
334,956
|
339,596
|
Inventories
|
425,538
|
356,406
|
Other current assets
|
27,843
|
14,958
|
Total current assets
|
983,571
|
911,234
|
Rental equipment, net
|
60,273
|
57,198
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
162,807
|
159,183
|
Goodwill
|
266,610
|
204,582
|
Intangible assets, net
|
225,691
|
147,899
|
Other non-current assets
|
28,492
|
24,598
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,727,444
|
$ 1,504,694
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Trade accounts payable
|
$ 141,662
|
$ 104,977
|
Income taxes payable
|
2,704
|
18,725
|
Accrued liabilities
|
68,466
|
73,006
|
Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
|
15,000
|
15,009
|
Total current liabilities
|
227,832
|
211,717
|
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
|
275,467
|
201,789
|
Long-term tax liability
|
470
|
626
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
24,964
|
24,201
|
Deferred income taxes
|
25,787
|
9,300
|
Total liabilities
|
554,520
|
447,633
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
1,172,924
|
1,057,061
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,727,444
|
$ 1,504,694
|
Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
Operating Activities
|
Net income
|
$ 29,184
|
$ 31,800
|
Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
(376)
|
35
|
Depreciation - Property, plant and equipment
|
6,722
|
6,561
|
Depreciation - Rental equipment
|
3,029
|
2,884
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
4,879
|
4,049
|
Amortization of debt issuance
|
176
|
176
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
1,847
|
2,303
|
Provision for deferred income tax expense (benefit)
|
1,640
|
(1,641)
|
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
|
(654)
|
—
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(53,368)
|
(30,865)
|
Inventories
|
(23,101)
|
(9,613)
|
Rental equipment
|
(2,262)
|
(7,148)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(1,818)
|
(7,096)
|
Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
7,328
|
13,987
|
Income taxes payable
|
5,080
|
5,489
|
Other long-term liabilities, net
|
(1,818)
|
3,280
|
Net cash (used) provided by operating activities
|
(23,512)
|
14,201
|
Investing Activities
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
(166,507)
|
—
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(4,507)
|
(6,008)
|
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|
1,242
|
116
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(169,772)
|
(5,892)
|
Financing Activities
|
Borrowings on bank revolving credit facility
|
120,000
|
—
|
Repayments on bank revolving credit facility
|
(31,600)
|
—
|
Principal payments on long-term debt and finance leases
|
(3,750)
|
(3,752)
|
Dividends paid
|
(4,093)
|
(3,595)
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
1,014
|
354
|
Common stock repurchased
|
(1,398)
|
(1,613)
|
Net cash provided by (used) in financing activities
|
80,173
|
(8,606)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
(1,314)
|
3,297
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
(114,425)
|
3,000
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
|
309,659
|
197,274
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|
$ 195,234
|
$ 200,274
|
Cash paid during the period for:
|
Interest
|
$ 4,743
|
$ 3,239
|
Income taxes
|
3,525
|
6,241
Alamo Group Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
From time to time, Alamo Group Inc. may disclose certain "Non-GAAP financial measures" in the course of its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. For these purposes, "GAAP" refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines a "non-GAAP financial measure" as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude or include amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Alamo Group are provided as additional information to investors in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing, our financial condition and operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, GAAP and may be different from, or inconsistent with, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also generally present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure we reference and such comparable GAAP financial measure.
Attachment 1 discloses non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS, adjusts for certain items that the management believes are not indicative of underlying performance. Adjusted Operating Income accounts for these impacts on a pre-tax basis and Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS are calculated on a after-tax basis. Management believes isolating certain items from the core operating performance improves comparability across periods, and reflects how management plans and assesses the business.
Attachment 2 shows a reconciliation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA.
Attachment 3 reflects Division performance inclusive of non-GAAP financial measures such as Backlog, Adjusted Operating Income, Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA.
Attachment 4 shows the net change in our total debt net of cash and discloses a non-GAAP financial presentation related to the impact of currency translation on net sales by division.
|
Attachment 1
|
Alamo Group Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation
(in thousands, except per share numbers)
(Unaudited)
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
Operating Income
|
$ 42,159
|
$ 44,462
|
CEO Transition(1)
|
—
|
222
|
Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)
|
558
|
—
|
Restructuring Expenses(3)
|
1,942
|
762
|
Adjusted Operating Income
|
$ 44,659
|
$ 45,446
|
Adjusted Operating Income % net sales
|
10.7 %
|
11.6 %
|
Net Income
|
$ 29,184
|
$ 31,800
|
CEO Transition(1), net of tax benefit $53
|
—
|
169
|
Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2), net of tax benefit $141
|
417
|
—
|
Restructuring Expenses(3), net of tax benefit $491 and $183, respectively
|
1,451
|
579
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
$ 31,052
|
$ 32,548
|
Fully Diluted EPS
|
$ 2.41
|
$ 2.64
|
CEO Transition(1)
|
—
|
0.01
|
Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)
|
0.03
|
—
|
Restructuring Expenses(3)
|
0.12
|
0.05
|
Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS
|
$ 2.56
|
$ 2.70
|
Notes:
|
1.
|
CEO Transition includes accelerated stock compensation, recruiting expenses, sign-on bonus, and moving expenses
|
2.
|
Acquisition and integration expenses include advisory fees and other related costs for both unsuccessful and successful deals and integration expenses
|
3.
|
Restructuring expenses include costs related to leadership changes, severance costs, facility move and setup costs, and advisory fees associated with operational improvements
|
Attachment 2
|
Alamo Group Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
EBITDA
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31, 2026
|
March 31, 2025
|
Net Income
|
$ 29,184
|
$ 31,800
|
Interest, net
|
3,143
|
1,956
|
Provision for income taxes
|
9,864
|
10,043
|
Depreciation
|
9,751
|
9,445
|
Amortization
|
4,879
|
4,049
|
EBITDA
|
$ 56,821
|
$ 57,293
|
EBITDA % net sales
|
13.6 %
|
14.7 %
|
Adjustments:
|
CEO Transition(1)
|
$ —
|
$ 222
|
Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)
|
558
|
—
|
Restructuring Expenses(3)
|
1,942
|
762
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 59,321
|
$ 58,277
|
Adjusted EBITDA % net sales
|
14.2 %
|
14.9 %
|
Notes:
|
1.
|
CEO Transition includes accelerated stock compensation, recruiting expenses, sign-on bonus, and moving expenses
|
2.
|
Acquisition and integration expenses include advisory fees and other related costs for both unsuccessful and successful deals and integration expenses
|
3.
|
Restructuring expenses include costs related to leadership changes, severance costs, facility move and setup costs, and advisory fees associated with operational improvements
|
Attachment 3
|
Alamo Group Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
Industrial Equipment Division Performance
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
Backlog
|
$ 404,883
|
$ 513,215
|
Net Sales
|
241,729
|
227,060
|
Income from Operations
|
31,646
|
31,150
|
Income from Operations % net sales
|
13.1 %
|
13.7 %
|
Adjustments:
|
CEO Transition(1)
|
$ —
|
$ 119
|
Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)
|
400
|
—
|
Restructuring Expenses(3)
|
320
|
—
|
Adjusted Operating Income
|
$ 32,366
|
$ 31,269
|
Adjusted Operating Income % of sales
|
13.4 %
|
13.8 %
|
Depreciation
|
5,487
|
5,393
|
Amortization
|
1,923
|
1,129
|
Other (income) expense
|
(27)
|
(360)
|
EBITDA
|
$ 39,029
|
$ 37,312
|
EBITDA % net Sales
|
16.1 %
|
16.4 %
|
Adjustments:
|
CEO Transition(1)
|
$ —
|
$ 119
|
Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)
|
400
|
—
|
Restructuring Expenses(3)
|
320
|
—
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 39,749
|
$ 37,431
|
Adjusted EBITDA % net sales
|
16.4 %
|
16.5 %
|
Notes:
|
1.
|
CEO Transition includes accelerated stock compensation, recruiting expenses, sign-on bonus, and moving expenses
|
2.
|
Acquisition and integration expenses include advisory fees and other related costs for both unsuccessful and successful deals and integration expenses
|
3.
|
Restructuring expenses include costs related to leadership changes, severance costs, facility move and setup costs, and advisory fees associated with operational improvements
|
Attachment 3 (Continued)
|
Alamo Group Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
Vegetation Management Division Performance
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
Backlog
|
$ 198,108
|
$ 189,493
|
Net Sales
|
175,420
|
163,890
|
Income from Operations
|
10,513
|
13,312
|
Income from Operations % net sales
|
6.0 %
|
8.1 %
|
Adjustments:
|
CEO Transition(1)
|
$ —
|
$ 103
|
Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)
|
158
|
—
|
Restructuring Expenses(3)
|
1,622
|
762
|
Adjusted Operating Income
|
$ 12,293
|
$ 14,177
|
Adjusted Operating Income % of sales
|
7.0 %
|
8.7 %
|
Depreciation
|
4,264
|
4,052
|
Amortization
|
2,956
|
2,920
|
Other (income) expense
|
59
|
(303)
|
EBITDA
|
$ 17,792
|
$ 19,981
|
EBITDA % net Sales
|
10.1 %
|
12.2 %
|
Adjustments:
|
CEO Transition(1)
|
$ —
|
$ 103
|
Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)
|
158
|
—
|
Restructuring Expenses(3)
|
1,622
|
762
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 19,572
|
$ 20,846
|
Adjusted EBITDA % net sales
|
11.2 %
|
12.7 %
|
Notes:
|
1.
|
CEO Transition includes accelerated stock compensation, recruiting expenses, sign-on bonus, and moving expenses
|
2.
|
Acquisition and integration expenses include advisory fees and other related costs for both unsuccessful and successful deals and integration expenses
|
3.
|
Restructuring expenses include costs related to leadership changes, severance costs, facility move and setup costs, and advisory fees associated with operational improvements
|
Attachment 4
|
Alamo Group Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
Consolidated Net Change of Total Debt, Net of Cash
|
March 31, 2026
|
March 31, 2025
|
Net Change
|
Current maturities
|
$ 15,000
|
$ 15,009
|
Long-term debt,net of current
|
275,467
|
201,789
|
Total debt
|
$ 290,467
|
$ 216,798
|
Total cash
|
195,234
|
200,274
|
Total Debt Net of Cash
|
$ 95,233
|
$ 16,524
|
$ 78,709
|
Impact of Currency Translation on Net Sales by Division
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
Change due to currency
|
2026
|
2025
|
% change
|
$
|
%
|
Vegetation Management
|
$ 175,420
|
$ 163,890
|
7.0 %
|
$ 6,335
|
3.9 %
|
Industrial Equipment
|
241,729
|
227,060
|
6.5 %
|
3,332
|
1.5 %
|
Total net sales
|
$ 417,149
|
$ 390,950
|
6.7 %
|
$ 9,667
|
2.5 %
SOURCE Alamo Group Inc.
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