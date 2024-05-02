ALAMO GROUP ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024

SEGUIN, Texas, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Highlights for the Quarter

Record net sales of $425.6 million , up 3.4% Industrial Equipment net sales of $201.8 million , up 29.9% Vegetation Management net sales of $223.7 million , down 12.7%

Income from operations of $47.0 million , 11.0% of net sales

Net income of $32.1 million

First quarter EPS of $2.67 per share

Trailing twelve-month EBITDA of $246.2 million , stable versus record year-end 2023 (1)

Total debt net of cash improved $62.2 million or 23.8% compared to first quarter 2023 (1)

Backlog remained elevated at $831.3 million at the end of the first quarter 2024

Results for the Quarter

Record first quarter 2024 net sales of $425.6 million increased 3.4% compared to $411.8 million in the first quarter of 2023. Gross margin of $111.6 million or 26.2% of net sales softened by $0.9 million or 0.8% versus the first quarter of 2023. The reduction in gross margin was driven by a less favorable mix on higher new equipment sales in Industrial Equipment and lower efficiencies in Vegetation Management.

Net income was $32.1 million, or $2.67 per diluted share, compared to $33.3 million or $2.79 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023. The Company's backlog at the end of the first quarter remained elevated at $831.3 million, although down slightly from the end of 2023.

Comments on Results

Jeff Leonard, Alamo Group's President, and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Our first quarter results were broadly in line with expectations as governmental and industrial markets continued to display significant strength. Ongoing investment in renewal of governmental maintenance equipment fleets resulted in brisk quoting and increased ordering activity during the quarter. Governmental markets for our Vegetation Management Division were also strong during the first quarter, especially in North America. Non-governmental markets for our Vegetation Management Division remained under pressure continuing the pattern we experienced in the fourth quarter of 2023.

"We were very pleased that our Industrial Equipment Division had another outstanding quarter marked by sharply higher sales and improved efficiencies. This Division's order bookings were 25% higher than the first quarter of 2023 and the increase was consistent across all the Division's product lines. Industrial Equipment order backlog increased by 17% to nearly $560 million. Higher sales, combined with further improvement in supply chain performance, drove the Division's operating efficiencies higher and produced a 440 basis-point expansion of operating margin. Given its strong momentum and record backlog, the outlook for this Division looks quite positive for the balance of this year at least.

"The Vegetation Management Division continued to confront market headwinds during the quarter. Reflecting the higher for longer rate environment in the U.S., sales declined in its North American Forestry/Tree Care and Hobby Farm/Ranch groups as elevated interest rates continued to negatively impact dealer retail sales and kept channel inventory stubbornly high. Notably, this Division's sales to governmental agencies increased solidly in Europe and the UK and increased even more strongly in North America compared to the same period of 2023. The Division's first quarter operating margin declined by 450 basis points primarily due to lower sales volume that slowed its production cadence and adversely impacted production efficiency. To protect operating margin, this Division initiated actions to reduce capacity at its largest facilities that produce forestry, tree care and agricultural equipment and announced its intention to discontinue operations at a facility that produces parts for classic agricultural products. The Division ended the quarter with a backlog of $271.8 million, still higher than pre-pandemic levels.

"Supply chain performance broadly continued to improve during the quarter although challenges persisted in a few areas such as truck chassis frames, transmissions, other truck components and certain types of hydraulic equipment. More positively, prices for purchased components stabilized and purchased material cost variances moderated during the first quarter. Prices for some of the specialty steels we use to produce our products have returned to levels last recorded in the first quarter of 2021.

"Given the mixed market conditions we experienced in the first quarter, we were pleased with the results reported today. As we expected, substantially improved performance in Industrial Equipment largely offset the impact of the headwinds in Vegetation Management. Our outlook for the balance of 2024 is, however, somewhat more cautious than it was when we reported results for the fourth quarter of 2023, given the uncertain interest rate environment. While this is not expected to impact the positive momentum and favorable results from our Industrial Equipment Division, it will likely prolong the current headwinds in Vegetation Management for the balance of the year and delay the anticipated correction in channel inventory. We will therefore continue to take determined actions to defend operating margin for the balance of 2024. We also believe that the Company's results for the first quarter nicely highlight the strength of our brands, the resilience of our broad product portfolio and the diverse markets we serve. We remain focused on efficiently executing our long-term strategy, and therefore remain optimistic about the Company's future prospects."

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, May 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Hosting the call will be members of senior management.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (877) 317-6789 (domestic) or (412) 317-6789 (international). For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available until Friday, May 10, 2024, by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (internationally), passcode 9093220.

The live broadcast of Alamo Group Inc.'s quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.alamo-group.com (under "Investor Relations/Events and Presentations") on Friday, May 3, 2024 beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call ends and will be archived on the Company's website for 60 days.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for vegetation management, infrastructure maintenance and other applications. Our products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements, forestry equipment and related after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 4,250 employees and operates 29 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as of March 31, 2024. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: adverse economic conditions which could lead to a reduction in overall market demand, supply chain disruptions, labor constraints, increasing costs due to inflation, disease outbreaks, geopolitical risks, including effects of the war in the Ukraine and the Middle East, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

(Tables Follow)

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure or other information relating to our GAAP financial measures that we have provided to investors in order to allow greater transparency and a deeper understanding of our financial condition and operating results. For a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure or for a more detailed explanation of financial results, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation" below and the Attachments thereto.

Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited)







March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 121,802



$ 109,320

Accounts receivable, net

392,940



363,525

Inventories

384,488



362,593

Other current assets

16,301



9,978

Total current assets

915,531



845,416















Rental equipment, net

43,102



36,125















Property, plant and equipment

164,810



158,388















Goodwill

205,452



196,533

Intangible assets

163,909



167,832

Other non-current assets

26,616



24,918















Total assets

$ 1,519,420



$ 1,429,212















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Trade accounts payable

$ 103,409



$ 101,549

Income taxes payable

17,596



14,801

Accrued liabilities

77,349



72,890

Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

15,008



15,008

Total current liabilities

213,362



204,248















Long-term debt, net of current maturities

306,525



356,259

Long-term tax liability

2,633



3,781

Other long-term liabilities

24,335



23,628

Deferred income taxes

16,009



18,948















Total stockholders' equity

956,556



822,348















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,519,420



$ 1,429,212



Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended



3/31/2024

3/31/2023 Net sales:







Vegetation Management

$ 223,747

$ 256,435 Industrial Equipment

201,839

155,336 Total net sales

425,586

411,771









Cost of sales

313,954

299,264 Gross margin

111,632

112,507



26.2 %

27.3 %









Selling, general and administration expense

60,594

59,668 Amortization expense

4,059

3,815 Income from operations

46,979

49,024



11.0 %

11.9 %









Interest expense

(6,091)

(5,940) Interest income

801

383 Other income (expense)

98

1,002









Income before income taxes

41,787

44,469 Provision for income taxes

9,667

11,120









Net Income

$ 32,120

$ 33,349









Net income per common share:

















Basic

$ 2.69

$ 2.80









Diluted

$ 2.67

$ 2.79









Average common shares:







Basic

11,944

11,899









Diluted

12,020

11,962











Alamo Group Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

From time to time, Alamo Group Inc. may disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures" in the course of its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. For these purposes, "GAAP" refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines a "non-GAAP financial measure" as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude or include amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Alamo Group are provided as additional information to investors in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing, our financial condition and operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, GAAP and may be different from, or inconsistent with, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also generally present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure we reference and such comparable GAAP financial measure.

Attachment 1 discloses a non-GAAP financial presentation related to the impact of currency translation on net sales by division. Attachment 2 shows the net change in our total debt net of cash and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company considers this information useful to investors to allow better comparability of period-to-period operating performance. Attachment 3 reflects Division performance inclusive of non-GAAP financial measures such as backlog and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA").

Attachment 1 Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands) (Unaudited)

Impact of Currency Translation on Net Sales by Division





















Three Months Ended March 31,





Change due to currency

translation

2024

2023

% change

from 2023

$

%



















Vegetation Management $ 223,747

$ 256,435

(12.7) %

$ 2,200

0.9 % Industrial Equipment 201,839

155,336

29.9 %

269

0.2 % Total net sales $ 425,586

$ 411,771

3.4 %

$ 2,469

0.6 %









































Attachment 2 Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands) (Unaudited)

Consolidated Net Change of Total Debt, Net of Cash



March 31,

2024

March 31,

2023

Net Change













Current maturities

$ 15,008

$ 15,008



Long-term debt,net of current

306,525

356,259



Total debt

$ 321,533

$ 371,267

















Total cash

121,802

109,320



Total Debt Net of Cash

$ 199,731

$ 261,947

$ (62,216)















EBITDA



Three Months Ended

Trailing Twelve Months Ended



March 31,

2024

March 31,

2023

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

















Income from operations

$ 46,979

$ 49,024

$ 195,922

$ 197,967 Depreciation

8,935

7,626

33,763

32,454 Amortization

4,235

3,991

16,466

16,222 EBITDA

$ 60,149

$ 60,641

$ 246,151

$ 246,643



















Attachment 3 Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands) (Unaudited)

Vegetation Management Division Performance

















Three Months Ended March 31,





2024

2023











Backlog



$ 271,805

$ 517,958











Net Sales



223,747

256,435











Income from Operations



21,679

36,508





9.7 %

14.2 %











Depreciation



4,333

3,591 Amortization



3,043

3,039











EBITDA



29,055

43,138





13.0 %

16.8 %

Industrial Equipment Division Performance

















Three Months Ended March 31,





2024

2023











Backlog



$ 559,497

$ 476,832











Net Sales



201,839

155,336











Income from Operations



25,300

12,516





12.5 %

8.1 %











Depreciation



4,602

4,035 Amortization



1,192

952











EBITDA



31,094

17,503





15.4 %

11.3 %

SOURCE Alamo Group Inc.