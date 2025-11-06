ALAMO GROUP ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER 2025

SEGUIN, Texas, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) today reported results for the third quarter 2025.

Highlights:

Net sales increased 4.7% to $420 million compared with the third quarter of 2024

Income from operations of $37.5 million decreased 6.3% versus the third quarter of 2024

Fully diluted EPS of $2.10 per share decreased $0.18 per share compared to the third quarter of 2024

Adjusted fully diluted EPS of $2.34 per share decreased $0.04 per share compared to the third quarter of 2024, which includes CEO transition, acquisition, and restructuring costs (1)

Adjusted EBITDA of $55.0 million was flat compared to the third quarter of 2024 (1)

Operating cash flow for the first nine months of 2025 was $102.4 million

Third Quarter Results

Net sales for the third quarter of 2025 were $420.0 million, an increase of 4.7% compared to $401.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. Income from operations for the third quarter of 2024 was $37.5 million or 8.9% of net sales, compared to $40.1 million, or 10.0% of net sales, for the third quarter of 2024. Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $25.4 million, or $2.10 per fully diluted share compared to $27.4 million, or $2.28 per fully diluted share for the third quarter of 2024.

The Company also reported adjusted net income of $28.2 million, or $2.34 per fully diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025 compared to adjusted net income $28.6 million, or $2.38 per fully diluted share for the third quarter of 2024.(1) Adjusted EBITDA for third quarter of 2025 was $55.0 million, or 13.1% of net sales, compared to $54.9 million, or 13.7% of net sales, for the third quarter of 2024.(1)

Net sales in the Industrial Equipment Division were $247.0 million, an increase of 17.0% in total and 14.5% organically, compared to $211.2 million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA in the Industrial Equipment Division for the third quarter of 2025 was $38.2 million, or 15.5% of net sales, compared to $33.1 million, or 15.7% of net sales, for the third quarter of 2024. (1)

Net sales in the Vegetation Management Division were $173.1 million, a decrease of 9.0% compared to $190.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA in the Vegetation Management Division for the third quarter of 2025 was $16.8 million, or 9.7% of net sales, compared to $21.8 million, or 11.5% of net sales, for the third quarter of 2024.(1)

Robert Hureau, Alamo Group's President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "The Company's third quarter results were mixed. The Industrial Equipment Division continued to perform exceptionally well, delivering strong year-over-year double digit net sales growth for the seventh consecutive quarter. While Industrial Equipment orders fluctuate from quarter to quarter, year-to-date bookings in the division reflect modest growth and backlog levels remain healthy. In contrast, the Vegetation Management Division continued to experience softness in its end markets, however, bookings in the division slightly improved. Operationally, in the Vegetation Management Division we have consolidated facilities in an effort to reduce fixed costs and improve manufacturing throughput and materials management. To date, we have realized the fixed cost savings. While productivity improvements are tracking more slowly than anticipated, we are advancing our operational initiatives and expect further benefits in the coming quarters."

Operating cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $102.4 million.

At September 30, 2025, total debt was $209.4 million, total cash was $244.8 million and the Company had $397.2 million of availability under its Revolving Facility.

Mr. Hureau added, "With continued strong operating cash flows, ample cash on hand and significant availability under our Revolving Facility, we are well positioned to invest in both organic growth and operating initiatives as well as to deliver on our acquisition strategy. Regarding our acquisition strategy, we are excited about our growing pipeline of opportunities that have a strong strategic fit and attractive financial profiles. We look forward to a further discussion regarding our results and operating strategy during our upcoming Earnings Conference Call."

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter results on Friday, November 7th, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Hosting the call will be members of senior management. Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (833) 816-1163 (domestic) or (412) 317-1898 (international). For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available until Friday, November 14, 2025 by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (internationally), passcode 5234040.

The live broadcast of Alamo Group Inc.'s quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.alamo-group.com (under "Investor Relations/Events and Presentations") on Friday, November 7, 2025, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call ends and will be archived on the Company's website for 60 days.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group is a leader in the manufacture and sale of high-quality, purpose built industrial and vegetation management equipment. We serve end-markets such as infrastructure building and maintenance, industrial construction, public works, land maintenance, agriculture and tree care. Our products are sold to independent equipment dealers and directly to contractors and municipalities. Product categories include vocational products (vacuum trucks, street sweepers, roadside safety equipment, excavators, and snow removal equipment) and light machinery (tractor mounted mowing equipment, land maintenance and recycling equipment) and related after-market parts and services. The Company operates two divisions: the Industrial Equipment Division and the Vegetation Management Division. Founded in 1969, the Company has approximately 3,800 employees and operates 27 manufacturing facilities in North America, Canada, Europe, Brazil and Australia. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: adverse economic conditions which could lead to a reduction in overall market demand, supply chain and operational disruptions, labor constraints, increasing costs due to inflation, disease outbreaks, geopolitical risks, including tariffs, trade wars, and the effects of the wars in the Ukraine and the Middle East, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

(Tables Follow)

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure that we have provided to investors in order to allow greater transparency and a deeper understanding of our financial condition and operating results. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation" below and the Attachments thereto.

Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



9/30/2025

9/30/2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024 Net sales:















Vegetation Management

$ 173,059

$ 190,115

$ 515,307

$ 625,397 Industrial Equipment

246,983

211,186

714,758

617,793 Total net sales

420,042

401,301

1,230,065

1,243,190

















Cost of sales

318,359

300,414

917,249

922,490 Gross profit

101,683

100,887

312,816

320,700

















Selling, general and administration expense

59,931

56,747

171,397

178,158 Amortization expense

4,210

4,061

12,337

12,175 Income from operations

37,542

40,079

129,082

130,367

















Interest expense

(3,897)

(4,886)

(10,775)

(17,075) Interest income

1,522

562

3,955

1,877 Other income (expense)

(210)

(32)

(4,056)

1

















Income before income taxes

34,957

35,723

118,206

115,170 Provision for income taxes

9,574

8,318

29,917

27,321

















Net Income

$ 25,383

$ 27,405

$ 88,289

$ 87,849

















Net income per common share:

































Basic

$ 2.11

$ 2.29

$ 7.35

$ 7.34

















Diluted

$ 2.10

$ 2.28

$ 7.31

$ 7.30

















Average common shares:















Basic

12,029

11,977

12,013

11,965

















Diluted

12,094

12,041

12,075

12,035



















Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited)







September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 244,806



$ 140,038

Accounts receivable, net

335,210



356,617

Inventories

378,166



371,999

Other current assets

21,211



10,950

Total current assets

979,393



879,604















Rental equipment, net

61,558



47,260















Property, plant and equipment

165,887



163,374















Goodwill

214,429



206,458

Intangible assets

147,322



156,399

Other non-current assets

26,390



28,246















Total assets

$ 1,594,979



$ 1,481,341















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Trade accounts payable

$ 129,297



$ 97,259

Income taxes payable

—



15,687

Accrued liabilities

76,770



84,061

Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

15,000



15,009

Total current liabilities

221,067



212,016















Long-term debt, net of current maturities

194,430



209,157

Long-term tax liability

471



708

Other long-term liabilities

24,423



28,886

Deferred income taxes

21,982



12,854

Total liabilities

462,373



463,621















Total stockholders' equity

1,132,606



1,017,720















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,594,979



$ 1,481,341



Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2025

2024 Operating Activities





Net income $ 88,289

$ 87,849 Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Provision for doubtful accounts (46)

1,234 Depreciation - Property, plant and equipment 20,144

20,027 Depreciation - Rental equipment 8,719

7,257 Amortization of intangibles 12,337

12,175 Amortization of debt issuance 527

527 Stock-based compensation expense 8,363

7,185 Provision for deferred income tax 8,681

(2,406) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (489)

(789) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (18,815)

4,847 Inventories (24,382)

5,451 Rental equipment (17,235)

(15,259) Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,200

(1,583) Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities 37,156

(804) Income taxes payable (24,860)

3,172 Long-term tax payable (156)

(1,925) Other long-term liabilities, net (2,009)

3,684 Net cash provided by operating activities 102,424

130,642







Investing Activities





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (17,582)

— Purchase of property, plant and equipment (25,400)

(18,988) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,064

2,906 Net cash used in investing activities (41,918)

(16,082)







Financing Activities





Borrowings on bank revolving credit facility 50,000

187,000 Repayments on bank revolving credit facility (50,000)

(187,000) Principal payments on long-term debt and finance leases (11,257)

(11,317) Contingent consideration payment from acquisition —

(4,402) Dividends paid (10,805)

(9,329) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,502

1,589 Common stock repurchased (3,022)

(1,944) Net cash used in financing activities (23,582)

(25,403)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 10,608

(1,038) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 47,532

88,119 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 197,274

51,919 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 244,806

$ 140,038







Cash paid during the period for:





Interest $ 10,742

$ 17,349 Income taxes 45,939

29,004

Alamo Group Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

From time to time, Alamo Group Inc. may disclose certain "Non-GAAP financial measures" in the course of its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. For these purposes, "GAAP" refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines a "non-GAAP financial measure" as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude or include amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Alamo Group are provided as additional information to investors in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing, our financial condition and operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, GAAP and may be different from, or inconsistent with, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also generally present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure we reference and such comparable GAAP financial measure.

Attachment 1 discloses non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS, related to certain items that the management believes are not indicative of underlying performance. Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA accounts for these impacts on a pre-tax basis and Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS is calculated on a after-tax basis. Management believes isolating certain items from the core operating performance improves comparability across periods, and reflects how management plans and assesses the business. These metrics are supplements to GAAP, not substitutes; reconciliations to GAAP are provided.

Attachment 2 discloses a non-GAAP financial presentation related to the impact of currency translation on net sales by division.

Attachment 3 shows the net change in our total debt net of cash, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA which are non-GAAP financial measures.

Attachment 4 reflects Division performance inclusive of non-GAAP financial measures such as backlog, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company considers this information useful to investors to allow better comparability of period-to-period operating performance.

Attachment 1

Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands, except per share numbers) (Unaudited)



Adjusted Operating Income, Net Income, and Diluted EPS





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024

















Operating Income - GAAP

$ 37,542

$ 40,079

$ 129,082

$ 130,367 add: CEO Transition(1)

1,859

—

2,310

— add: Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)

1,392

—

1,627

— add: Restructuring Expenses(3)

572

1,607

1,939

3,226 add: Gradall Strike(4)

—

—

—

3,556 Adjusted Operating Income - non-GAAP

$ 41,365

$ 41,686

$ 134,958

$ 137,149

















Net Income - GAAP

$ 25,383

$ 27,405

$ 88,289

$ 87,849 add: CEO Transition(1), net of tax benefit $470 and $585,

respectively

1,389

—

1,725

— add: Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2), net of tax

benefit $352 and $412, respectively

1,040

—

1,215

— add: Restructuring Expenses(3), net of tax benefit $145

and $381, $491, and $765, respectively

427

1,226

1,448

2,461 add: Gradall Strike(4), net of tax benefit $ - and $851,

respectively

—

—

—

2,705 Adjusted Net Income - non-GAAP

$ 28,239

$ 28,631

$ 92,677

$ 93,015

















Fully Diluted EPS - GAAP

$ 2.10

$ 2.28

$ 7.31

$ 7.30 add: CEO Transition(1)

0.11

—

0.14

— add: Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)

0.09

—

0.10

— add: Restructuring Expenses(3)

0.04

0.10

0.12

0.20 add: Gradall Strike(4)

—

—

—

0.22 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS - non-GAAP

$ 2.34

$ 2.38

$ 7.67

$ 7.72





Notes:

1. CEO Transition includes accelerated stock compensation, recruiting expenses, and sign-on bonus 2. Acquisition and integration expenses include advisory fees for both unsuccessful and successful deals 3. Restructuring expenses include severance cost, moving and set up cost 4. Gradall strike represents lost profitability during the 5-week labor strike in Q2 2024

Attachment 2

Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands) (Unaudited)



Impact of Currency Translation on Net Sales by Division





















Three Months Ended September 30,





Change due to currency

translation

2025

2024

% change

from 2024

$

%



















Vegetation Management $ 173,059

$ 190,115

(9.0) %

$ 2,166

1.1 % Industrial Equipment 246,983

211,186

17.0 %

448

0.2 % Total net sales $ 420,042

$ 401,301

4.7 %

$ 2,614

0.7 %









































Nine Months Ended September 30,





Change due to currency

translation

2025

2024

% change

from 2024

$

%



















Vegetation Management $ 515,307

$ 625,397

(17.6) %

$ 324

0.1 % Industrial Equipment 714,758

617,793

15.7 %

(1,996)

(0.3) % Total net sales $ 1,230,065

$ 1,243,190

(1.1) %

$ (1,672)

(0.1) %





















Attachment 3

Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands) (Unaudited)

Consolidated Net Change of Total Debt, Net of Cash



September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

Net Change













Current maturities

$ 15,000

$ 15,009



Long-term debt,net of current

194,430

209,157



Total debt

$ 209,430

$ 224,166

















Total cash

244,806

140,038



Total Debt Net of Cash

$ (35,376)

$ 84,128

$ (119,504)















EBITDA



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

















Net Income

$ 25,383

$ 27,405

$ 88,289

$ 87,849

















Interest, net

2,375

4,324

6,820

15,198 Provision for income taxes

9,574

8,318

29,917

27,321 Depreciation

9,646

9,191

28,863

27,284 Amortization

4,210

4,061

12,337

12,175 EBITDA

$ 51,188

$ 53,299

$ 166,226

$ 169,827 EBITDA % net sales

12.2 %

13.3 %

13.5 %

13.7 %

















Adjustments:















add: CEO Transition(1)

$ 1,859

$ —

$ 2,310

$ — add: Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)

1,392

—

1,627

— add: Restructuring Expenses(3)

572

1,607

1,939

3,226 add: Gradall Strike(4)

—

—

—

3,556 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 55,011

$ 54,906

$ 172,102

$ 176,609 Adjusted EBITDA % net sales

13.1 %

13.7 %

14.0 %

14.2 %





Notes:

1. CEO Transition includes accelerated stock compensation, recruiting expenses, and sign-on bonus 2. Acquisition and integration expenses include advisory fees for both unsuccessful and successful deals 3. Restructuring expenses include severance cost, moving and set up cost 4. Gradall strike represents lost profitability during the 5-week labor strike in Q2 2024

Attachment 4

Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands) (Unaudited)

Vegetation Management Division Performance





















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024

















Backlog









$ 180,232

$ 185,353

















Net Sales

$ 173,059

$ 190,115

515,307

625,397

















Income from Operations

7,478

12,404

33,541

50,089 Income from Operations % net sales

4.3 %

6.5 %

6.5 %

8.0 %

















Depreciation

4,096

4,457

12,401

13,224 Amortization

2,955

2,934

8,821

8,793 Other (income) expense

185

371

(2,406)

645

















EBITDA

$ 14,714

$ 20,166

$ 52,357

$ 72,751 EBITDA % net Sales

8.5 %

10.6 %

10.2 %

11.6 % Adjustments:















add: CEO Transition(1)

$ 893

$ —

$ 1,104

$ — add: Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)

668

—

778

— add: Restructuring Expenses(3)

572

1,607

1,939

3,226 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 16,847

$ 21,773

$ 56,178

$ 75,977 Adjusted EBITDA % net sales

9.7 %

11.5 %

10.9 %

12.1 %





Notes:

1. CEO Transition includes accelerated stock compensation, recruiting expenses, and sign-on bonus 2. Acquisition and integration expenses include advisory fees for both unsuccessful and successful deals 3. Restructuring expenses include severance cost, moving and set up cost

Attachment 4 (Continued)

Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands) (Unaudited)

Industrial Equipment Division Performance





















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024

















Backlog









$ 438,106

$ 543,425

















Net Sales

$ 246,983

$ 211,186

714,758

617,793

















Income from Operations

30,064

27,675

95,541

80,278 Income from Operations % net sales

12.2 %

13.1 %

13.4 %

13.0 %

















Depreciation

5,550

4,734

16,462

14,060 Amortization

1,255

1,127

3,516

3,382 Other (income) expense

(395)

(403)

(1,650)

(644)

















EBITDA

$ 36,474

$ 33,133

$ 113,869

$ 97,076 EBITDA % net Sales

14.8 %

15.7 %

15.9 %

15.7 % Adjustments:















add: CEO Transition(1)

$ 966

$ —

$ 1,206

$ — add: Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)

724

—

849

— add: Gradall Strike(3)

—

—

—

3,556 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 38,164

$ 33,133

$ 115,924

$ 100,632 Adjusted EBITDA % net sales

15.5 %

15.7 %

16.2 %

16.3 %





Notes:

1. CEO Transition includes accelerated stock compensation, recruiting expenses, and sign-on bonus 2. Acquisition and integration expenses include advisory fees for both unsuccessful and successful deals 3. Restructuring expenses include severance cost, moving and set up cost

SOURCE Alamo Group Inc.