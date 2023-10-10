ALAMO GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ROYAL TRUCK & EQUIPMENT

News provided by

Alamo Group Inc.

10 Oct, 2023, 16:15 ET

SEGUIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) announced that it has acquired 100% of the outstanding equity capital of Royal Truck & Equipment, Inc. ("Royal Truck"), a leading manufacturer of truck mounted highway attenuator trucks and other specialty trucks and equipment for the highway infrastructure and traffic control market.  Royal Truck's annual revenue was approximately $40 million in 2022 and the company had trailing twelve-month revenue of approximately $44 million as of the end of August, 2023.

Founded by Mr. Rob Roy in 1986, Royal Truck prides itself on developing innovative products designed to improve road work zone safety. The company is based in Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania and has approximately 50 employees. Royal Truck's products include truck mounted highway crash attenuator trucks, cone safety and traffic control trucks, and a broad range of other equipment focused on highway safety.  Mr. Roy currently serves as the President of Royal Truck and he will continue in this role for an agreed transition period following the closing. The company will become a part of Alamo's Industrial Equipment Division led by Michael Haberman.

Rob Roy, said, "I am immensely proud of the quality business my team and I have built over the past 37 years.  I am looking forward to Royal Truck becoming stronger and continuing its mission of product innovation, customer service and road and highway safety with Alamo Group."

Jeff Leonard, Alamo Group's President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are very pleased to have completed this acquisition and to have Royal Truck join the Alamo Group family of companies.  This acquisition aligns very closely with our long-term strategy of acquiring business operations in adjacent markets. Royal Truck represents our entry into the highway safety equipment market, a new platform where we see compelling future opportunities.  We are excited about the potential to accelerate Royal Truck's growth in an expanding market that should benefit from higher government infrastructure spending."

About Alamo Group
Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for vegetation management, infrastructure maintenance and other applications.  Our products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements, forestry equipment and related after-market parts and services.  The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 4,350 employees and operates 27 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as of June 30, 2023.  The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.

Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results.  Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following:  adverse economic conditions which could lead to a reduction in overall market demand, supply chain disruptions, labor constraints, unanticipated acquisition results, increasing costs due to inflation, new or unanticipated effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical risks, including effects of the war in Ukraine, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports.  The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

SOURCE Alamo Group Inc.

Also from this source

ALAMO GROUP INC. DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share. Payment will be made ...

ALAMO GROUP ANNOUNCES RECORD 2023 SECOND QUARTER SALES AND EARNINGS

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Highlights for the Quarter Net sales of $440.7...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.