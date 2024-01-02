ALAMO GROUP INC. DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

News provided by

Alamo Group Inc.

02 Jan, 2024, 16:15 ET

SEGUIN, Texas, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share. Payment will be made on January 29, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 16, 2024.

About Alamo Group 
Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution, and service of high-quality equipment for vegetation management, infrastructure maintenance and other applications. Our products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements, forestry equipment and related after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 4,350 employees and operates 27 plants in North America, Europe, Australia, and Brazil as of September 30, 2023. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.

Forward Looking Statements 
This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: adverse economic conditions which could lead to a reduction in overall marked demand, supply chain disruptions, labor constraints, increasing costs due to inflation, new or unanticipated effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical risks, including effects of the war in Ukraine, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date. 

