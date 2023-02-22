Alamo Plastic Surgery - Voted 2023 Top Doctor!

Dr. William Albright specializes in breast and body contouring procedures

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Plastic Surgery is excited to announce Dr. William Albright was awarded 2023 Top Doctor for San Antonio in Plastic Surgery. For this award, other physicians in San Antonio nominate the top doctors in San Antonio. They are limited to only three nominations for physicians whose work they've personally witnessed. What a great start to 2023!

Dr. Albright is a graduate of UT Austin and UTMB in Galveston where he graduated with Honors. After broad and intense training at Penn State for Plastic Surgery as well as advanced aesthetic training in Brazil, he accepted a position at the University of Iowa. After several years in Iowa, Dr. Albright decided to bring his expertise back to his hometown of San Antonio and start his practice, Alamo Plastic Surgery.

To quote a recent review, "***** This is the surgeon I was waiting to find!! From the very beginning of setting my consultation appointment through post surgery appointments, every single experience with Dr. Albright and his staff was been INCREDIBLE!!!....And let's talk about the results! He gave me exactly what I wanted- even better than I thought was possible!!!...I HIGHLY recommend this AMAZING doctor!!!!"

We thank our patients and fellow physicians for this prestigious award!



A leading board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Albright consistently delivers life-changing plastic surgery experiences and outcomes for his patients. Alamo Plastic Surgery specializes in breast augmentation, breast lift, breast implant revision, tummy tuck, and mommy makeovers. Our mission is to provide incredible results through patient education, empowerment, and exceptional surgical techniques.

