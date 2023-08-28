Alamo Plastic Surgery Voted Best Cosmetic Surgery for Third Consecutive Year!

News provided by

Alamo Plastic Surgery

28 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Dr. William Albright specializes in breast and body contouring procedures

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Plastic Surgery is thrilled to announce they were voted the Best Cosmetic Surgery in San Antonio for the third year in a row. This recognition would not have been possible without the support and votes from their loyal patients and readers of SA Current. Dr. William Albright expresses his gratitude and looks forward to another year of delivering outstanding service and incredible results.

With over a decade of experience in plastic surgery, Dr. Albright, a San Antonio native, is dedicated to providing life-changing experiences for his patients. His journey began at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, where he graduated with top honors. Following that, he completed an intensive six-year integrated plastic surgery program at Penn State.  To further enhance his skills, Dr. Albright underwent additional training in Brazil and served as a clinical professor at the University of Iowa.  He is now starting his fifth year serving the great patients of Central Texas.

One of the highlights of Dr. Albright's expertise lies in breast and body contouring procedures. His commitment to patient satisfaction and exceptional results is evident in the feedback received from a recent review. Casey, a patient who had previously undergone breast augmentation elsewhere, praised Dr. Albright's skills in addressing her tuberous breast deformity, expressing her delight with the remarkable results achieved after implant removal (explant) with a breast lift.

About Alamo Plastic Surgery
Alamo Plastic Surgery focuses on providing transformative surgical experiences in breast augmentation, breast lift, tummy tuck, and mommy makeovers. Dr. Albright's mission is to empower patients through education, ensuring they make informed decisions about their procedures while utilizing advanced surgical techniques to achieve incredible outcomes.

SOURCE Alamo Plastic Surgery

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.