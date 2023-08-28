Alamo Plastic Surgery Voted Best Cosmetic Surgery for Third Consecutive Year!

Dr. William Albright specializes in breast and body contouring procedures

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Plastic Surgery is thrilled to announce they were voted the Best Cosmetic Surgery in San Antonio for the third year in a row. This recognition would not have been possible without the support and votes from their loyal patients and readers of SA Current. Dr. William Albright expresses his gratitude and looks forward to another year of delivering outstanding service and incredible results.

With over a decade of experience in plastic surgery, Dr. Albright, a San Antonio native, is dedicated to providing life-changing experiences for his patients. His journey began at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, where he graduated with top honors. Following that, he completed an intensive six-year integrated plastic surgery program at Penn State. To further enhance his skills, Dr. Albright underwent additional training in Brazil and served as a clinical professor at the University of Iowa. He is now starting his fifth year serving the great patients of Central Texas.

One of the highlights of Dr. Albright's expertise lies in breast and body contouring procedures. His commitment to patient satisfaction and exceptional results is evident in the feedback received from a recent review. Casey, a patient who had previously undergone breast augmentation elsewhere, praised Dr. Albright's skills in addressing her tuberous breast deformity, expressing her delight with the remarkable results achieved after implant removal (explant) with a breast lift.

About Alamo Plastic Surgery

Alamo Plastic Surgery focuses on providing transformative surgical experiences in breast augmentation, breast lift, tummy tuck, and mommy makeovers. Dr. Albright's mission is to empower patients through education, ensuring they make informed decisions about their procedures while utilizing advanced surgical techniques to achieve incredible outcomes.

SOURCE Alamo Plastic Surgery