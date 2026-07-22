Alamo Plastic Surgery's Dr. William Albright Voted Best Plastic Surgeon for the Sixth Consecutive Year

San Antonio plastic surgeon recognized in the SA Current Best of San Antonio awards

SAN ANTONIO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Plastic Surgery is proud to announce that Dr. William Albright has been voted Best Plastic Surgeon in the SA Current Best of San Antonio awards for the sixth consecutive year. This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the support of patients and community members throughout San Antonio, Austin, and Central Texas who have trusted Dr. Albright and the Alamo Plastic Surgery team with their surgical journey and results.

Dr. Albright is a board-certified plastic surgeon in San Antonio. He specializes in breast and body procedures, including breast augmentation, breast lift, breast implant revision, tummy tuck, liposuction, and mommy makeover surgery. His focus is helping patients achieve elegant, balanced, and natural results through education, safety, and highly personalized surgical care.

"We are incredibly grateful for this recognition," said Dr. Albright. "Being voted Best Plastic Surgeon for six consecutive years is truly an honor, but what means the most is knowing this award reflects the support of our patients. Every patient has a unique story, and our goal is to always listen carefully, educate thoroughly, and create a surgical plan that supports their health, goals, and confidence."

Dr. Albright emphasizes education as a central part of the consultation process, taking time with each patient to ensure they feel informed and confident. Patients are encouraged to understand their options, ask questions, and make an informed decision based on their anatomy, goals, lifestyle, and long-term health. This thoughtful approach has helped Alamo Plastic Surgery build a reputation for beautiful results and a supportive patient experience.

Alamo Plastic Surgery serves patients from San Antonio, Austin, Boerne, the Texas Hill Country, and surrounding Central Texas communities. The practice is located at 941 Proton Road, San Antonio, Texas 78258.

About Alamo Plastic Surgery

Alamo Plastic Surgery is a San Antonio plastic surgery practice led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. William Albright. The practice specializes in breast augmentation, breast lift, breast implant revision, tummy tuck, mommy makeover, liposuction, and other breast and body contouring procedures. Alamo Plastic Surgery is committed to patient education, surgical expertise, safety, and results that help patients feel more confident in their own bodies.

SOURCE Alamo Plastic Surgery