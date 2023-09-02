Alan Adeleke, Makes his Feature Film Directorial Debut with the Newly Released Film "Differences"

WASHINGTON, Sept. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leke Productions Filmmaker, Screenwriter, Producer and Director Alan Adeleke makes his feature film debut with the September 1, 2023, release of Award winning film "Differences" on the Tubi streaming service.



Mr. Adeleke, a talented and visionary filmmaker, makes his highly anticipated directorial debut with "Differences". This groundbreaking project promises to captivate audiences with its unique storytelling, compelling characters, and stunning visuals.



"Differences" is a romance drama that centers around a pan-African ex-con who seeks to save his uncle's shop from closing while beginning an unexpected romance with a world-famous singer. The cast led by David L. Rowell and Empress Quamine, was written by Screenwriter and Producer MoReese Madu, who named Adeleke; his first choice as director.



"This directorial debut is a labor of love for me," says Adeleke. "I have poured my heart and soul into this project, and I am thrilled to share it with the world. It has been an incredible journey, and I am grateful for the opportunity to bring this unique vision to life."



The directorial debut of Alan has already generated significant buzz within the film industry, with critics and industry insiders eagerly expecting the release. The film has been showcased at the prestigious Freedom International film festival held in Columbia, South Carolina, earning accolades for its innovation and artistic merit winning awards in the following categories: Best SC Feature, Audience Choice and Best Actress.



Alan Adeleke's directorial prowess and distinctive storytelling style are sure to make a lasting impact on the world of cinema. As his first feature film takes center stage, film enthusiasts and industry professionals alike are eagerly awaiting the response from this release to join the accolades of Adeleke's earlier short films.



"Differences" is poised to leave an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape. Don't miss the opportunity to witness the birth of a promising new directorial talent. Be sure to join audiences across the globe and watch the film on Tubi; also discuss it online via social media on Instagram @differencesmovie and/or @alanadeleke be part of an extraordinary cinematic journey.



For more information, interviews, or press inquiries, please contact Ms. Thomasina Perkins. She can be reached via phone at: 202.486.0698 or via email at: [email protected]. To stay informed on all projects visit www.lekeproductions.com.



About Leke Productions, LLC: Leke Productions is a full-service production company based in the District of Columbia. From developing a concept to delivering a finished independent project, our team is committed to providing outstanding film projects that optimize the overall viewing experience.



Capitol Public Relations LLC is a Public Relations firm based in Washington, D.C. Metro Area servicing corporate, entertainment and sports professionals nationwide and internationally www.capitolpublicrelations.com



Media Contact:

Thomasina Perkins

Capitol Public Relations

[email protected]

2024860698



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12982225



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Leke Productions, LLC