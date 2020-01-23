Alan Butkovitz to run for PA Auditor General

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan Butkovitz, who served as a state representative for 15 years and 12 years as Philadelphia's City Controller, today announced that he will seek the Democratic nomination for Auditor General of Pennsylvania.

Describing himself as a "life-long public servant," Butkovitz said taxpayers need an experienced, tenacious and fearless auditor general who would fight for fiscal accountability in government."

"The Office of Auditor General is extremely important to citizens and taxpayers who need to know that the taxes they pay to the state are spent legally, wisely and efficiently," said Butkovitz.

Butkovitz defined three key mission that voters should consider when choosing a candidate for the Auditor General: fearless truth telling, the ability to detect and deter fraud and corruption, and relentless oversight to ensure that taxpayers get the full value in services for the taxes they pay.

He gave specific examples of how his career of dedication to public service has curbed unfair and illegal practices, as well as created positive changes for taxpayers at the local and state level.

Butkovitz noted that a city controller, as well as an auditor general, will inevitably make powerful political enemies if they are doing their jobs the right way.

"I have answered the toughest challenges without fear, because it is the right thing to do, even if it may have cost me political support," said Butkovitz. "In this job, as in the job of a city controller, you are often defined by those whose greed and power you seek to limit."

Butkovitz also noted that the job of Auditor General called for a candidate who had the ability to be both a fiscal watchdog and a force for positive change.

"The job of Auditor General is not limited to being just a fiscal policeman. A skilled and creative Auditor General can use the power of the office to effect positive change along with fiscal accountability," he said.

Finally, Butkovitz made the case for his candidacy by noting the job of Auditor General is highly complex and requires a wide ranging skill set.

"The position of Auditor General is also a technical job. Experience, judgment and creative thinking count for a lot," he said. "I believe that I am the candidate best suited for the job of Auditor General, with the expertise, the record of achievement, the tenacity, and the dedication needed to withstand all of the opposition that the powerful special interests will throw in my path. I have done it throughout my entire political career.

"I look forward to using all of my skills and experience to continue the excellent work started by Eugene DePasquale and make the Auditor General's office the premier public agency fighting to improve the lives of all Pennsylvanians."

Pennsylvania's Primary Election is Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Read full statement: https://www.ButkovitzForAuditorGeneral.com/campaign-news

SOURCE Alan Butkovitz