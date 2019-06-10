Alan Dershowitz Files Motion To Disqualify Boies Schiller Flexner As Counsel For Virginia Giuffre Alleging Conflicts Of Interest And Other Misconduct

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Professor Alan Dershowitz releases the following statement regarding his filing of a Motion to Disqualify Boies Schiller Flexner as attorneys for Virginia Giuffre in the case of Virginia L. Giuffre v. Alan Dershowitz, 1:19-CV-03377 filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. Further information regarding Professor Dershowitz's position on the lawsuit and the allegations made against him can be found within his Declaration, and its corresponding exhibits, and the other supportive documents filed in connection with his Motion to Disqualify.

STATEMENT OF ALAN M. DERSHOWITZ

"David Boies, his law firm, and his client Virginia Giuffre, have falsely accused me of sexual misconduct with a woman I have never met. Giuffre, represented by the Boies firm, is now suing me for truthfully denying the false charge. Among the most important witnesses proving that I have been falsely accused by Boies' client is David Boies himself, and his law partners, who have admitted that it would have been impossible for me to have been at places their client falsely claims to have met me and that their client is "wrong… simply wrong" in accusing me. They will be key witnesses in this case and thus can't also be the lawyers in this case. Moreover, the Boies law firm offered to represent me while, unbeknownst to me, they were secretly representing my accuser. I accepted their offer and sent a partner in the firm confidential lawyer-client information which could now be used against me. Because of these reasons, and to maintain the integrity and fairness of the judicial process, the Boies law firm must be disqualified from representing Virginia Giuffre in this case.

In my Declaration, filed in support of my motion, I catalog a series of conflicts and ethical violations of which David Boies and his law firm have been credibly accused. For example, I quote the decision by the Chief United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, the Honorable Colleen McMahon, in a case where the Boies law firm was found to have substantial conflicts of interest. Her words are as applicable in this matter as they were in that case:

'A clearer conflict of interest cannot be imagined. A first year law student on day one of an ethics course should be able to spot it. BSF [Boies Schiller Flexner], which holds itself out as one of the country's preeminent law firms, did not. Not when it undertook a representation that would inevitably attack its own work... Not when its former client raised the issue – which occurred as soon as [the former client] learned that Plaintiff had retained BSF and read a copy of the draft complaint that its former lawyers had prepared. Not when... counsel in this lawsuit... formally notified BSF in writing that its prior representation... created a conflict. Not when the firm, after being warned about the conflict, filed a lawsuit containing allegations as to which its own attorneys (including quite possibly name partner David Boies, who billed time to both representations) were important – indeed virtually necessary – rebuttal witnesses.' "

