Alan J. Bauman, MD, ABHRS, IAHRS, Receives “#1 Top Hair Restoration Surgeon” and “Top 100 Aesthetic Doctors” in the Aesthetic Everything® 2019 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

"Being voted '#1 Top Hair Restoration Surgeon' for the third-consecutive year in the Aesthetic Everything ® Awards is truly gratifying. I'm pleased to accept this award once again on behalf of my entire team of dedicated and passionate professionals. It is my strongest wish to dedicate this accolade to our day-to-day, past and future hair loss patients—as they are the true 'winners' in Bauman Medical's continual quest to provide the most effective hair restoration treatments and procedures," said Dr. Bauman.

ABOUT BAUMAN MEDICAL:

Bauman Medical is a 12,000 square foot, state-of-the-art "Hair Hospital" located in downtown Boca Raton, FL. Dr. Alan Bauman is a full-time board-certified hair restoration physician who has treated over 20,000 patients and performed over 8,000 hair transplant procedures since starting his medical hair loss practice in 1997. Dr. Bauman is one of approximately only 200 physicians worldwide to achieve the certification from the esteemed American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery (ABHRS). He is known for pioneering numerous technologies in the field of hair restoration including minimally-invasive FUE Follicular Unit Extraction, Low-Level Laser Therapy, PRP Platelet Rich Plasma, PDOgro™, Eyelash Transplants and others. Dr. Bauman is also one who gives back to his community. He's the founder of Bauman Philanthropic Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to providing life-changing pro-bono hair restoration, surgical hair transplants, and medical treatments to patients in need.

About Aesthetic Everything®:

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world and is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. Aesthetic Everything website displays profiles for thousands of aesthetic professionals and companies. Aesthetic Everything® also publishes Beauty Wire Magazine, an invaluable resource with over 1 million subscribers. Additionally, each year Aesthetic Everything® hosts the glamorous Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards.

