TEANECK, N.J., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan J. Heideman, M.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a 2018 Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as Radiologist and Medical Director at Millburn Medical Imaging.

With over two decades of experience serving the Teaneck, New Jersey area, Millburn Medical Imaging is a medical imaging center specialized in full, range of imaging services. Utilizing the latest innovations in medical technology to better serve their patients, the company specializes in Bone Densitometry, Breast Biopsy, CT Scans, Dental Scans, Digital Mammography, MRI, Screening Programs and more.

With over twenty years of experience in the field of Medicine under his belt, Dr. Alan J. Heideman is revered for his remarkable contributions to the profession. In his current capacity, Dr. Heideman specializes in Neuroradiology. Inspired to go into the medical field at a young age, Dr. Heideman recalls when his own doctor would give him lollipops as a reward for good behavior.

When asked his advice to newcomers in the medical industry, Dr. Heideman advises to "go into radiology because you love it, not for the money. It is an extremely challenging and fulfilling area of medicine." Dr. Heideman finds radiology so rewarding that he continues to educate himself, and is "way over the limit of continued education." Early in his educational career, Dr. Heideman first completed his Bachelor's degree at Brandeis University and then attained his Medical degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Later, he then went onto complete an internship at St. Vincent's Medical Center, his residency at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and a fellowship at University of Pittsburgh. To further advance his professional career, Dr. Heideman is an esteemed member of several organizations including the American College of Radiology, the Radiological Society of North America, the Radiological Society of New Jersey and Leading Physicians of the World. Now Board Certified with the American Board of Radiology, Dr. Heideman is extremely passionate and devoted to his field. Dr. Heideman believes that, "Radiology deals with all fields of medicine." He states that, "like a jigsaw puzzle. We figure out for the doctor what's going on."

In recognition of his professional achievements, Dr. Heideman was the recipient of the Top Doctor Award from New Jersey Top Doctors in both 2014 and 2015.

When not working, Dr. Heideman enjoys jogging, skiing and spending time with his family.

For more information, visit www.millburnmedicalimaging.com.

