Alan Mruvka's VERZA TV to Launch With 80 Original Titles -- Becoming the First U.S.-Based Vertical Micro-Drama App

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Media pioneer Alan Mruvka, the co-founder of E! Entertainment Television, today announced the official launch of VERZA TV, the first U.S.-based mobile app dedicated primarily to vertical micro-dramas. The platform debuts with an unprecedented 80 original titles, immediately positioning VERZA TV as the new leader in short-form, serialized, premium storytelling built exclusively for mobile-first audiences.

VERZA TV's initial slate features bold, addictive, fast-paced micro-dramas, including:

The Inheritance Game

I Think My Wife Wants to Kill Me

The Winter Veil

The Dumb Billionaire

Heiress In Love

Produced in crisp vertical format and delivered in 60–90 second episodes, these titles anchor a robust and rapidly expanding programming ecosystem designed for modern viewers who consume content on the go, in short bursts, and entirely on their phones.

Mruvka, who launched E! Entertainment Television with longtime partner Larry Namer, is widely credited with helping shape the modern pop-culture news landscape. Under their leadership, E! became the home of countless breakout personalities and on-air talent, helping launch the careers of the Kardashian family, Ryan Seacrest, and Oscar-nominated actor Greg Kinnear, the network's first on-air host.

Now, with VERZA TV, Mruvka sets his sights on ushering in a new era of mobile-driven entertainment.

"The launch of VERZA TV marks an important milestone for mobile-first storytelling in the U.S. We're committed to building a premium vertical ecosystem—from scripted micro-dramas to reality programming, podcasts, and live event coverage. Our goal is ambitious: to scale to ten new films per month and invest more than $50 million annually into vertical content production."

— Alan Mruvka, Founder & CEO, VERZA TV and Filmology Labs

Backed by Mruvka's parent company, Filmology Labs, VERZA TV represents the next evolution in mobile entertainment—combining cinematic quality with ultra-fast narrative delivery.

VERZA TV is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Website: VerzaTV.com

About VERZA TV

VERZA TV is the first U.S.-based vertical micro-drama streaming app, offering high-quality scripted originals, reality series, podcasts, red carpet coverage, and more—all produced in mobile-native vertical format. The platform is designed for the new generation of entertainment consumers who want premium stories delivered in short, gripping chapters.

About Filmology Labs

Filmology Labs is a pioneering entertainment and technology company founded by Alan Mruvka. The company develops next-generation content ecosystems, digital networks, and mobile-first storytelling formats for audiences worldwide.

