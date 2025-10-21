Alan Rihm Joins Pontem Tech Partners as Strategic Advisor

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pontem Tech Partners, a tech-enabled partner focused on cloud contact center and customer experience (CX) transformation, announced today that Alan Rihm has joined as a Strategic Advisor. An experienced entrepreneur, operator, and investor, Rihm led CoreDial to $45M+ in recurring revenue, two acquisitions, and a successful sale to a Private Equity backed company. He now heads Fall Forward, a venture studio that backs AI-first SaaS infrastructure companies.

Alan Rihm Katie Scott, Co-Founder/CEO

Rihm brings deep expertise in scaling recurring-revenue businesses and navigating complex direct and in-direct go-to-market challenges. His appointment supports Pontem's growth as it continues to help large organizations close critical gaps between business strategy, technology execution, and customer experience performance.

"Pontem is solving a problem I've seen again and again: organizations invest in powerful technology but fall short of realizing the results they expected," said Rihm. "They've built a platform and model that aligns nicely with leaders across CX, IT, operations, and revenue to turn that investment into real business outcomes. I'm excited to help Pontem and its' leadership team to scale profitably."

Pontem: A Purpose-Built Partner for Enterprise CX

Pontem specializes in cloud contact center and CX modernization — not just as a systems implementation, but as a business transformation.

Today's enterprise challenges aren't about effort — they're about alignment. Most teams are already investing, deploying, and trying to move forward, but the disconnect between strategy, systems, and people holds them back. Business and IT leaders often speak different languages. Vendors over-promise. Change management falls through the cracks.

Pontem was created to solve that — by helping organizations bridge the gap between business goals, customer expectations, and technical execution.

We help organizations turn alignment into action, and action into measurable growth. The result is faster decisions, stronger adoption, and technology that truly supports revenue, retention, and customer experience at scale.

What Pontem Does

Pontem partners with enterprise CX, IT, and revenue leaders across the full transformation lifecycle — from early planning to sustained optimization. Our services are designed to ensure teams move together, not in silos, and that every dollar invested in customer experience drives performance.

Assessment & Advisory

Clarity before commitment. We evaluate CX and IT environments, align key stakeholders, and build a roadmap that connects technology investments to business outcomes.

Strategic Sourcing

We manage vendor-neutral evaluations for CCaaS, AI, WEM, and more — translating business goals into functional requirements, negotiating commercial terms, and ensuring confident decisions.

Implementation & Change Management

We stay engaged post-contract to drive adoption, train users, and ensure that internal teams have the support they need for lasting transformation.

Optimization & Managed Services

We remain a partner over time — helping clients monitor performance, manage vendors, and continuously optimize for long-term success.

Pontem isn't a platform or a traditional consultancy. We're a tech-enabled partner who stays accountable from the first conversation to long after go-live — because real results take time, alignment, and iteration.

Traction and Growth

35+ multi-year enterprise engagements





$1M+ in contracted recurring revenue





100% customer retention





Currently raising a $5M SAFE at a $25M post-money valuation to fuel the growth and demand

With Rihm joining as Strategic Advisor, Pontem continues to expand its bench of operators and investors who understand the stakes of enterprise transformation — and how to scale a recurring, high-trust services model.

"Alan has built exactly the kind of business we aim to become: operator-led, customer-obsessed, and outcome-driven," said Katie Scott, Co-Founder and CEO. "He brings clarity, discipline, and the ability to spot patterns that matter. His insight is already shaping how we scale with intention."

About Pontem Tech Partners

Pontem Tech Partners is a tech-enabled advisory and managed services partner helping enterprises modernize their contact center and customer experience infrastructure. By aligning business and IT teams, managing change, and staying engaged across the full lifecycle, Pontem ensures technology investments result in lasting adoption, optimized performance, and measurable business value.

SOURCE Pontem Tech Partners