Alan Ruck and LiftMaster Revive Iconic Movie Garage Scene With a Modern Day Twist to Reveal the Benefits of a Smart Garage

"Smart home technology wasn't available in 1985 when we made the movie, so if they remade Bueller today the kids would have a lot of trouble circumventing LiftMaster's Secure View," said Alan Ruck. "When I stepped into the Frye Family garage that LiftMaster recreated from the movie, I had flashbacks! I think LiftMaster picked the perfect iconic garage scene to demonstrate how Secure View and smart access solutions can provide peace-of-mind for homeowners."

Although the smart garage didn't enter the scene until 2011 with the invention of myQ technology, since then, LiftMaster's powerful combination of reliable hardware and myQ has enabled millions of homeowners to control, secure and monitor the garage on their smartphone through the myQ app. With the myQ app, homeowners benefit from on-the-go management of daily activities like never having to wonder if the garage door was left open, receiving real-time alerts when children arrive home from school, remotely letting in the dog walker or service person and in-garage delivery to keep packages safe and secure. The Secure View, which works seamlessly with Key by Amazon In-Garage Delivery, provides the advantage of watching your deliveries happen in real-time for added security and convenience.

"Referencing a classic film to show the evolution of the smart garage was really fun – and we were honored to work with Alan Ruck to showcase the Secure View in a garage based on America's most iconic garage scene," said Pam McMeen, Chief Marketing Officer for Chamberlain Group, a global leader in access control solutions with its Chamberlain and LiftMaster garage door opener brands and myQ connected technology. "Being a Chicago-based company, not only does the movie's origins hit a sweet spot for us, but giving Alan Ruck the opportunity to experience life worry-free thanks to his new LiftMaster Secure View Opener powered by myQ lets us show how the smart garage is a game-changing extension of the smart home."

The commercial was created in partnership with independent creative agency Schafer Condon Carter (SCC).

About LiftMaster

LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, telephone entry systems and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com.

About myQ Smart Access

myQ technology enables products to seamlessly work together to provide reliable, secure access management solutions that solve for everyday access needs across common entry points to homes, communities, businesses and beyond. It's a powerful platform that empowers people, businesses and partners with the knowledge to do more and the control to make it happen, anytime from anywhere.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

