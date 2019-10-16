Alan Samuel Cohen to speak at TEDxHarrisburg on October 19, 2019

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan Samuel Cohen, Executive and Team Coach at ASC Coaching & Speaking, will be delivering his first TEDx talk titled "The Magical Power of Shared Purpose" at the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts in Harrisburg, PA. This year's theme is Chaos: The living change in things, people, markets, and science.

"It is such an honor to be chosen to speak at TEDxHarrisburg alongside 5 other inspiring thought leaders," said Alan of the upcoming event. "The theme of the conference really resonated with me, particularly given the incredibly chaotic times we are living in. Chaos is inevitable, but how we respond to it isn't. I hope my talk will offer a fresh and optimistic perspective on how to navigate chaos in our personal and professional lives."

Alan's talk will share how a compelling shared purpose can amplify our ability to overcome the myriad obstacles that life throws our way. The event will be held on October 19, 2019 at 5:30 PM and at the time of this release tickets are still available for purchase through the TEDxHarrisburg website so you can hear this talk live.

About ASC Coaching & Speaking

Alan Samuel Cohen is a leadership coach, team consultant, and professional speaker, who has built a 35+ year career around the idea that no matter the industry or challenge, breakthroughs come from mastering effective communication and human connection. Spending decades as both a marketing expert and Human Resources consultant, he is the author of "Those Difficult Talks for PR Pros" and "The Connection Challenge: How Executives Create Power and Possibility in the Age of Distraction." ®. Alan is a Professional Certified Coach (PCC), working with Fortune 500 company leaders and teams who want to increase their impact through improved connection and engagement. He holds a BA, Connecticut College and MBA, Gabelli School of Business - Fordham University.

For more information please visit http://www.alansamuelcohen.com

