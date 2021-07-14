Alan Shaffer Joins GLOBALFOUNDRIES Government Security Committee

MALTA, N.Y., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®) today announced that the Honorable Alan Shaffer has joined the company's Government Security Committee (GSC), effective immediately.

The GSC, formed six years ago, is an integral component of GF's long-standing program for the secure production of the U.S. Government's most sensitive semiconductor products. Complementary to GF SHIELD, GF's comprehensive program for safeguarding governmental and commercial customers' most confidential and valuable information and products, the Committee advises GF's leadership and board of directors on key issues of security, government and political affairs.

"Over the last months, a chip shortage has put an intense spotlight on our industry and on just how critical U.S. semiconductor manufacturing is to ensure long-term supply to meet exploding demand," said Saam Azar, senior vice president of Corporate Development, Legal and Government Affairs. "Secretary Shaffer brings a wealth of experience to GF's GSC, further expanding our expertise in security and intelligence matters, and increasing GF's reach across industries and the national security community."

Shaffer has had wide ranging leadership roles in the Department of Defense (DoD), most recently serving as the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment (A&S). His accomplished and impactful career as a government leader, public official, and respected authority has earned Shaffer both the Distinguished and the Meritorious Presidential Rank Awards for "sustained extraordinary accomplishment."

On the GSC, Shaffer joins a distinguished group of former senior government officials and semiconductor industry leaders advising GF from a unique set of perspectives and diverse expertise. The committee is chaired by Ken Krieg, former Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics; and includes Tim Hutchinson, former U.S. Senator from Arkansas; Lou Lupin, former Qualcomm Executive Vice President and General Counsel; and Mike Cadigan, GF's senior vice president of Customer Design Enablement and long-time IBM executive.

As an accredited supplier of advanced semiconductors to the U.S. government, GF is supporting secure government programs to deliver chips for defense, aerospace, and other applications vital to the national interest. In 2021, GF announced a new agreement with the DoD to provide a secure and reliable supply of semiconductor solutions manufactured at GF's most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facility in Malta, New York. The Malta fab is also compliant with the U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).

GF is convening a distinguished group of leaders from industry and government to continue the national discussion around solving semiconductor supply chain and national security challenges on Monday, July 19 at GF's Fab 8 facility in Malta, New York. As a part of the event, GSC advisors, Ken Krieg, Al Shaffer and Mike Cadigan will participate in a panel discussion with other government and industry experts providing insight on national security needs for semiconductor supply chains.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GF is one of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers and the only one with a truly global footprint. GF delivers feature-rich solutions that enable its customers to develop pervasive chips for high-growth market segments. GF provides a broad range of platforms and features with a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF has the flexibility and agility to meet the dynamic needs of customers across the globe. GF is owned by Mubadala Investment Company. For more information, visit globalfoundries.com.

SOURCE GLOBALFOUNDRIES