Alan Soroka, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan Soroka, MD, being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Most Trusted Physician in the Medical Field, acknowledging his exemplary work at Prime HealthCare PC.

Dr. Soroka graduated with his Bachelor of Science degree from The City College of New York. He attended the Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium for his medical education and completed his internship at the University of Louvain Medical Center. Upon returning to the United States, he completed his residency in internal medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Soroka is one of the founders of HealthCare PC and prides himself on taking time with his patients. He establishes long-term relationships with his patients and treats for hypertension, diabetes and all general internal medicine issues.

According to Dr. Soroka, Internal medicine is the medical specialty dealing with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of adult diseases. Physicians specializing in internal medicine are called internists. They manage and prevent common and complex diseases by providing comprehensive care and promoting overall well-being.

The doctor notes that comprehensive care is the primary goal of Prime HealthCare internal medicine practitioners. They treat patients with diseases affecting particular organs or organ systems, along with chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, and women's and men's health issues. Their practitioners can provide general health assessments, help patients manage chronic conditions, and provide referrals to specialists when necessary.

Dr. Soroka has been the recipient of the Patients' Choice Award (2018) and Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2018). He has been given several awards for his teaching efforts as well.

The doctor is a member of the American Medical Association, the Connecticut State Medical Association, and the Hartford County Medical Association. During his career, the doctor has been active with the group, Choices, working with teenagers in a mentoring capacity, and also providing community service efforts to the elderly.

Dr. Soroka dedicates this recognition in loving memory of his wife of 48 years, Francoise Soroka. They have three children, Sandra, Peter, and Laura. The doctor has nine grandchildren.

For more information, visit www.primehc.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who