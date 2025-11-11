ALAN WHITMAN, FORMER BAKER TILLY U.S. CEO RELEASES NEW BOOK

BREAK THE MOLD: How to Achieve Transformational Change, Scale, and Growth Simultaneously

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. , Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan Whitman, former CEO of Baker Tilly, the now 6th largest accounting firm in the United States, announced today the release of his new book—BREAK THE MOLD: How to Achieve Transformational Change, Scale, and Growth Simultaneously.



BREAK THE MOLD BOOK Alan D. Whitman

The book offers readers a detailed recount of Alan's days leading Baker Tilly, granular-level insight into his Break the Mold™ strategy to enable growth and build scale, and a solid blueprint for business owners and leaders who crave transformational change by breaking free from tradition and "the way things have always been done."

"Discernible transformation rarely happens when you're confined to the past."

(BREAK THE MOLD)

"If you take only one thing from my book, I hope it's this: Every incredible journey of achievement starts with one bold idea," said Whitman. "It only takes one idea to change how you lead, to make you think differently about what's possible, and to help you break through 'good enough' to achieve greatness."

In just eight years as CEO, Alan Whitman shattered barriers and convention, tripling Baker Tilly's size from a $500M to $1.5B firm, growing into 15 new markets, and seamlessly integrating over 20 organizations via strategic M&A. How did he achieve this? A relentless focus on strategy, trust, purposeful transformation, and people-first leadership.

BREAK THE MOLD draws directly from Alan's experience, offering senior leaders and managers across professions and industries a clear, actionable guide for driving impactful change while scaling and sustaining growth. Readers will discover:

Battle-tested strategies for unifying teams, building trust, and championing innovation.





for unifying teams, building trust, and championing innovation. Real-world examples showcasing how pivotal moments in Baker Tilly's transformation shaped a new era of growth.





showcasing how pivotal moments in Baker Tilly's transformation shaped a new era of growth. Blueprints for bold leadership , including language that inspires bespoke initiatives that create lasting engagement.





, including language that inspires bespoke initiatives that create lasting engagement. Practical guidance for restoring trust, fostering collaboration, and navigating resistance.

Alan Whitman's story is steeped in the profession he began serving at age 14—from Saturday office visits with his father to serving as CEO at Baker Tilly. Today, Alan is a highly sought-after Transformation and Growth Advisor and creator of the Break the Mold approach—a proven roadmap for leaders ready to drive meaningful change.

For accounting professionals and entrepreneurs across industries, BREAK THE MOLD is a powerful call to action: Dare to challenge tradition, put people first, build teams and trust, and lead lasting transformation. His book is a rally cry to ditch how things have always been done and a starter plan on how to chart a new, bold way forward.

BREAK THE MOLD: How to Achieve Transformational Change, Scale, and Growth Simultaneously is available for pre-order on Amazon : rb.gy/8ff265

Purchase direct from the publisher: https://store.bookbaby.com/book/break-the-mold

About the Author

Alan Whitman has dedicated his life to challenging the status quo—moving organizations to think differently, act boldly, and transform from good enough to greatness. His leadership legacy includes tripling Baker Tilly's size, growing the firm's geographic footprint, and leading more than 20 acquisitions with purpose and vision. As an advisor and the mind behind Break the Mold, Alan continues to empower organizations of all sizes to transform, scale, and grow by breaking free from tradition and the way things have always been done.

BREAK THE MOLD: Because real change never follows the old rules.

SOURCE Alan Whitman