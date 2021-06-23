Alana Rosol to Succeed Bill Dircks as Vice President and CFO

Rosol, who has been with Inteva since 2016, will assume her new position and take responsibility for Inteva's global financial operations on July 16. She succeeds Bill Dircks , who has elected to retire on July 16, 2021, after 6 years with Inteva Products. They have worked together over the last several months to ensure a successful transition.

"Besides Alana's experience with Inteva, her 25 years of financial experience in the manufacturing and automotive sectors make her an ideal choice," said Gerard Roose, President and CEO. "I believe she will bring a valuable perspective to our executive leadership team."

Prior to joining Inteva, Rosol's experience included serving as assistant corporate controller with Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based TriMas Corporation. She has also been a plant controller for Durr Systems, Inc. and an audit and business assurance practice manager with Arthur Andersen in their Detroit office.

She graduated from Michigan State University with honors with a bachelor of arts in Accounting and is a certified public accountant.

Dircks, who joined Inteva in 2015, is retiring after a long, successful career. Prior to joining Inteva, Dircks served in a variety of roles both in and out of the automotive sector, including with Avon Automotive, Lear Corporation, Honeywell International and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"Bill has been an invaluable part of our success over the last six years, and we wish him the best in retirement," said Roose.

Rosol added, "I am excited to step into my new role and build on the strong foundation Bill's leadership has provided."

Inteva Products is a leading global automotive supplier providing innovative, reliable, environmentally friendly products that enhance vehicle quality, safety and performance. Inteva has global resources for design, engineering, manufacturing and customer service for Closure Systems, Interior Systems, and Motors & Electronics. Formed in 2008, the tier-one supplier is focused on achieving sustained global growth, providing excellent customer service, and driving innovation. The company employs more than 8,000 people in 30 sites and maintains its World Headquarters in Troy, Michigan USA.

