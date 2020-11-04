Alana Saldivar's new book Senderos, an intriguing tale of a woman's woeful and beguiling moments upon her return to her hometown

Alana Saldivar said this about her book: "Alejandra Rodríguez, a young woman recently graduated from her university studies, who is forced to leave her hometown to face the current economic situation of her home, upon arriving in a city not far away but unknown to her, will be welcomed in the bosom of a home where she will be involved in a series of mysterious secrets, which curiously will be linked to her past. She will see how they influence her present and how they could affect her future, and she will have to find the strength to face it—the adversities that she will have to face on the journey of this path. She will stumble on love, she will live mysteries and intrigues, and her life and that of her family will be in danger."

Published by Page Publishing, Alana Saldivar's new book Senderos will enrapture readers as they witness the harrowing circumstances of the protagonist through dangers that test her resolve and bring love in her heart.

Consumers who wish to be enthralled by riveting and mysterious events can purchase Senderos in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

