Alani Nu Energy Drinks to be Featured in 340 HEB Stores

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alani Nu, a premium women's supplement and nutrition company, today announced the debut of their energy drinks in 340 HEB stores across the state of Texas and northeast New Mexico.

The following products are available to HEB customers:

"Our expansion into HEB stores throughout Texas is another milestone in Alani Nu's continued growth and one we are very excited to share," said Max Clemons, co-founder of Alani Nu. "Texas is a large U.S. market and one we are proud to have such a strong presence in."

Made in the United States, the Alani Nutrition product line uses hand selected, simple ingredients with no fillers. Alani Nutrition products help women maximize their workouts with protein, pre-workout, and BCAA supplements in unique flavors.

Alani Nu has plans to expand their HEB product offerings later this year and into early 2021.

About Alani Nu

Founded in 2018 by Katy Hearn, Alani Nu® is a national nutritional brand that is strategically designed for women. With a powerful portfolio of extensive lines, Alani Nu has an exclusive retail line with GNC Holdings, Inc., and Amazon. The premium women's supplement brand offering a range of health and sports nutrition products can be found in over 3,500 GNC locations across the United States. Now, Alani Nu has multiple products in select Kroger stores across the nation. Additionally, all product is available online at www.alaninu.com. For more information, please get in touch by emailing [email protected].

