Alani Nu Launches 'Self' Beauty Line

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alani Nu, a premium supplement and wellness brand, today announced the launch of SELF, a new curated line of high-quality products that define beauty from within. The first product off the line is the much-anticipated Balance Powder.

Alani Nu

"Balance catapulted Alani Nu into the wellness market, garnering more than 10,000 incredible reviews and millions of units sold," said Katy Hearn, Alani Nu founder. "Ever since we first launched Balance, our customers have been asking for a powder form and we're so excited to deliver that as the first product in our SELF line."

As the flagship product of SELF, Balance Powder promotes brighter skin, clear complexion, and hormonal balance, empowering individuals to look – and feel – their best. The powder is available in the customer-favorite Rainbow Candy flavor.

"In the past year, individuals have had to do more, in less time, than ever before – a combination that caused increased stress, weight gain, hormonal fluctuations, sleep disruption, loss of energy and more," continued Hearn. "Balance Powder is formulated to support these very effects."

Balance Powder is priced at $59.99 and is available at GNC and online through www.alaninu.com.

