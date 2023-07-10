Alani Nu Partners With Kim Kardashian to Release Alani by Kim K

News provided by

Alani Nu

10 Jul, 2023, 12:19 ET

Featuring a Limited-Edition Energy Drink – Kimade

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alani Nu, the renowned better-for-you health and wellness brand founded by entrepreneur and influencer Katy Hearn, announced a groundbreaking partnership with the multi-talented entrepreneur and celebrity, Kim Kardashian. The collaboration, "Alani by Kim K", features an exclusive, limited-edition energy drink called "Kimade," which offers a refreshing twist on a classic flavor, Strawberry Lemonade.

Continue Reading
Alani by Kim K
Alani by Kim K
Limited Edition Kimade Energy Drink
Limited Edition Kimade Energy Drink

With Kim Kardashian's creative input coupled with Alani Nu's continued growing success in the health and wellness industry, Kimade was created to offer a new seasonal energy drink flavor in the brand's marquee product line featuring a minimalistic can design. 

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Kim, who is such an amazing female powerhouse and entrepreneur," said Founder, Katy Hearn. "Kim's dedication to both her family and creating innovative brands perfectly align with our brand values, making this partnership such a natural fit. We are so excited for everyone to try this flavor, which we know is going to be one of our best yet!"

Each 12 oz. can of Kimade Energy Drinks contain 200mg of caffeine, zero sugar, B Vitamins, Biotin and only 10 calories. This delightfully refreshing beverage is also vegan and gluten-free. Known for delivering flavor packed products, Kimade was crafted to offer a punch of sweet strawberries with a blend of tart, freshly squeezed lemonade.

The highly anticipated Alani by Kim K collaboration will launch on Monday, July 17 at 12 PM ET with Kimade. The beverage will initially be sold exclusively on AlaniNu.com for $29.99 per 12 pack along with limited-edition Alani by Kim K merchandise. Kimade Energy Drinks will also be rolling into national retailers including Walmart, Target, Kroger Family Stores, GNC and The Vitamin Shoppe as well as international retailers later this Summer.

For more information, please visit www.alaninu.com and stay up to date on additional brand news through Alani Nu's Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, TikTok and Twitter.

About Alani Nu  

Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur and influencer, Katy Hearn, Alani Nu® is a better-for-you health and wellness brand focused on providing low-calorie products with unique flavors. Alani Nu offers a range of products including energy drinks, daily essentials, on-the-go snacks and more, and can be found at Walmart, Target, GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe, Kroger Family Stores nationwide, Costco and on Amazon. 

Please visit www.alaninu.com for additional information and follow Alani Nu on social media: Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, TikTok and Twitter. 

SOURCE Alani Nu

Also from this source

Alani Nu Launches New and Improved Line of On-The-Go Protein Bars

Alani Nu Introduces New Ready-To-Eat Snack - Alani Gummi

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.