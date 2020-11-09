Alani Nu Partners With Target For National Launch in Over 1,800 Stores

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alani Nu, a premium supplement, health and nutrition company, today announced the debut of their energy drinks in Target stores across the nation. With 200 mg of caffeine and only 10 calories per 12-oz slim can, Alani Nu's energy drinks are also known for their innovative flavor options, modern branding, and quality formulations.

Alani Nu

"Our expansion into Target stores across the nation is an exciting milestone in Alani Nu's continuous growth," said Katy Hearn, founder of Alani Nu. "With aligning missions and demographics, we think that Target is the perfect home for Alani Nu Products. We are delighted to partner with Target to make Alani Nu's energy drinks readily available to busy individuals around the country."

Fitness entrepreneur and social media influencer, Katy Hearn, founded Alani Nu in 2018. Over the past two years, it has become one of the most trusted wellness brands on the market. To date, Alani Nu has sold millions of energy drinks to customers around the nation.

Beginning today, the following energy drink flavors are immediately available at Target stores nationwide:

About Alani Nu

Founded in 2018 by Katy Hearn, Alani Nu ® is a premium women's wellness brand that is strategically designed for women and made in the USA. Their wide range of health and fitness supplements can be found on Amazon , in GNC , in The Vitamin Shoppe , in Kroger and in select QuikTrip stores across the United States. Additionally, all products are available online at www.alaninu.com . For more information, please get in touch by emailing [email protected] .

