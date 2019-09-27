Alani Nu Strengthens Retail Presence with GNC

"I am excited about the expanded commitment and partnership with GNC to not only get a dedicated wall, but to also expand our product offering," said Katy Hearn, Founder of Alani Nu. "Our increased in-store presence will be further supported through a unique and aggressive sales and marketing program."

Earlier this year Alani Nu was recognized by GNC with the exclusive Breakout Brand of the Year award, following the initial partnership in February 2019.

Alani Nu has quickly established itself as the #1 Women's Brand at GNC with its flagship product, Balance™, being a top-selling supplement with over 500,000 bottles sold since March of this year. Additionally, Alani Nu has also emerged as one of the top-selling energy drink brands at GNC.

From capitalizing on a broad target market through their expansive product line, this has resulted in 45% of the sales being new customers for GNC, in-stores and online. As Alani Nu continues to evolve, new innovative products will be released throughout the year to GNC stores spanning nationwide.

Follow us on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/alaninutrition

About Alani Nu

Alani Nu ®, is a national nutritional brand that is strategically designed for women. With a powerful portfolio of extensive lines, Alani can be found nationally in over 3,500 GNC locations across the United States and also online at AlaniNu.com.

SOURCE Alani Nu

Related Links

http://www.AlaniNu.com

