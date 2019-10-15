BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prio Wealth, a Boston based wealth management firm, today announced the appointment of Alanna Spada, CFP® as Managing Director. Spada will provide portfolio management and holistic financial planning for Prio's clients, reporting to CEO John Bratschi.

Alanna Spada Joins Prio Wealth

With more than 19 years of experience in the investment management industry, Spada most recently served as Senior Wealth Manager at BNY Mellon where she provided investment, trust and wealth management services for a wide range of clients. Spada's broad investment and planning experience will strengthen Prio Wealth's approach to empowering clients to meet their goals while gaining clarity and control of their finances and their lives.

"Our commitment to consistently deliver an exceptional client experience helps to differentiate us where clients value personal communication and relationships with experienced professionals. Our clients embrace our focus on addressing their entire financial life, and Alanna will help us deliver this valuable service," said John Bratschi, CEO at Prio Wealth. "We are thrilled to welcome Alanna to Prio; our clients will benefit from her experience, her disciplined approach, and her very personal, hands-on communication style."

Playing an integral role on the senior portfolio advisor's team, Spada will manage investment portfolios for Prio clients and their families. Additionally, she will develop and implement sophisticated planning strategies via Prio's collaborative planning process.

"Prio Wealth's modern, unique approach and their ability to help clients incorporate their priorities into their financial plan is critical," said Alanna Spada. "I am excited to join this innovative company that has changed the advisor/client relationship and utilizes financial life management to help clients make financial decisions with confidence.

About Prio Wealth:

Prio Wealth, a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) firm based in Boston, MA, has helped clients prioritize their financial and life goals for over thirty years. Using a disciplined and collaborative process, Prio provides individuals, families and non-profit organizations with unique and personalized wealth management and planning services. Additional information is available at www.priowealth.com.

