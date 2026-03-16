Alar Announced Buprenorphine Injectable, ALA-1000, Demonstrated Long-Term Efficacy and Favorable Safety Profile in Canine Osteoarthritis Pain Management

A study in client-owned dogs with osteoarthritis demonstrated that a single injection of ALA-1000 effectively mitigates pain and improves functional mobility, with a sustained drug release profile for at least 1 month. The study also confirmed a favorable safety profile with repeated use, particularly within the geriatric population.

TAICHUNG, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Alar, TPEx:6785), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing long-acting injectables (LAIs), announces the completion and positive results of ALA-1000 study in client-owned dogs with osteoarthritis. The results demonstrate the efficacy, safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic (PK) durability for ALA-1000, a subcutaneous buprenorphine LAI, at target dose in dogs with osteoarthritis-associated pain.

The primary endpoint was based on the owner-rated Canine Brief Pain Inventory (CBPI) questionnaire, which evaluates pain severity, its impact on dogs' daily mobility, and overall quality of life. Secondary endpoint included veterinarian-assessed lameness scoring for evaluating lameness, pain on manipulation, range of motion, and joint swelling. The study results revealed that a single injection of ALA-1000 produced a remarkably high treatment success rate (≥75%) at Day 28 across dogs with varying baseline pain severity, as assessed by either CBPI or lameness scoring. Treatment success was defined as a ≥1-point reduction in pain severity score and ≥2-point reduction in pain interference score on the CBPI, or a ≥1-point reduction in lameness or ≥2-point reduction in total score on the lameness scoring. Moreover, in dogs receiving continuous monthly dosing of ALA-1000 for more than 1 year, no evidence of tolerance was observed based on efficacy assessments.

ALA-1000 demonstrated a well-tolerated safety profile at target dose, particularly within the geriatric dog population. No drug-related injection site reactions, including redness, swelling, or irritation were observed given the minimal injection volume.

PK data demonstrated that ALA-1000 exhibited a well-controlled release profile with no evidence of initial burst or dose dumping. Low but therapeutically effective buprenorphine plasma levels were maintained for at least one month following single injection. In addition, no significant dose accumulation was observed after repeated monthly dosing, supporting its suitability for long-term pain management.

The new animal drug application of ALA-1000 has been submitted in Taiwan and granted priority review, which should help speed up the approval timeline.

"With its well-controlled buprenorphine release profile and favorable safety results, ALA-1000 presents strong potential for expansion into additional pain indications, such as cancer pain and postoperative pain." said Yung-Shun Wen, CEO of Alar Pharmaceuticals.

"ALA-1000 represents a breakthrough in veterinary pain management." said Charles Lin, Founder and Chairman of Alar Pharmaceuticals, "We firmly believe that ALA-1000 creates a triple-win solution for pets, pet owners, and veterinarians by delivering effective and safe pain control, offering a convenient dosing regimen that reduces the burden of daily administration or frequent clinic visits, and enabling veterinarians to ensure proper administration and timely follow-up care."

About ALA-1000

ALA-1000 is the first and only long-acting opioid analgesic providing 1-month to 3-month buprenorphine exposure designed for veterinary use. Buprenorphine has been widely investigated and used in veterinary medicine since 1980s. As evidenced by a study in dogs with osteoarthritis, ALA-1000 provides meaningful benefits by offering long-lasting pain relief, improving functional mobility, and enhancing quality of life.

NOTICE: This news release contains specific forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's product development plans, study outcomes, potential therapeutic benefits, regulatory approval processes, and commercial strategy. All forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs only as of the date of this news release and, in addition to the assumptions specifically mentioned in the above paragraphs, there are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Alar disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please visit Alar's website at https://alarpharm.com/

SOURCE Alar Pharmaceuticals Inc.