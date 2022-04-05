Alaraby2 "A Bouquet of Various Programs in Ramadan"

"Al Matbakh Al Arabi" (The Arab Kitchen)

Chef Sleiman Khawand presents recipes from twenty-two Arab countries in an easy way, and he offers information related to the benefits of these healthy recipes and secrets related to the application, starting with cutting, level of maturity, spices... etc. Chef Sleiman is an international arbitrator in many international competitions. He participated in international events, exhibitions, and competitions. He has a radio program, and he participated in the first season of "Top Chef" in addition to his own work.

The program will be shown at 5 pm Quds time (2 GMT).

"Qura wa Aadat" (Villages and customs)"

A documentary series, during which we visit villages and towns in the Arab and Islamic worlds, to learn about the customs of their families, the traditions of their people, and their Ramadan feasts.

The program will be shown at 5:30 pm Quds time (2:30 GMT).

"Ramadan Kareem"

The program presents tarab songs and recitations presented by Abdel Karim Shaar and his daughter Raneen, in addition to reports from different countries highlighting the diversity of customs, traditions, and rituals during the holy month. It also offers health related sections, and introduces the audience to different Arab Ramadan dishes and sweets, in addition to a variety of sections, most notably "Al-Hakawati" (The Storyteller), where Sarah Kassir tells us stories and tales that have been repeated by many in the Arab world.

The program will be broadcast at 6 pm Quds time (3 GMT).

"Al Hay Al Arabi" Series (Arab Neighborhood)

Comedy drama written by Mazen Abdel Haq, directed by Nasser Al Dosari. The series was filmed in Qatar, with the participation of several Arab stars, and conveys the experience of expatriate Arab families who socialized with the host people and interacted with them through events, most of which take place in the city of Doha in light of the urban, and cultural development that the city is witnessing.

The series will be shown at 8 pm Quds time (5 GMT).

"Bustan Al Sharq" Series (Al Sharq Hotel)

A social comedy produced by "Metafora Production", written by Mamdouh Hamadeh, and starring a number of Arab actors and artists from Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, Sudan, Palestine, Jordan and Tunisia. The 30 episodes series reflects stories from the Arab world that deal with current events in an attractive comic format.

The series will be shown at 9 pm Quds time (6 GMT).

"Zel" (Shadow) series

A drama starring Jamal Suliman, Abdel Moneim Amayri, Youssef Al Khal, Jessy Abdo, Rania Issa, and Jihad Saad. The events of this social suspense series revolve around a novel whose events correspond to true and realistic stories in all their details, including crimes, conspiracies and broken hearts. The series is scripted by Zuhair Rami Al Mulla and directed by Mahmoud Kamel.

It will be shown at 10 pm Quds time (7 GMT).

"Dunya Tanya Series (Another world)

An Egyptian drama that revolves around a simple woman who was able with limited possibilities to influence her students by teaching them music in a different way that led her to work in a prestigious school, where the challenges begin. The series is directed by Ahmed Abdel Aal, starring Laila Elwi, Abeer Sabry, Magdy Kamel, Mai Selim and Firas Saeed.

It will be shown at 11 pm Quds time (8 GMT).

"Maqamat: Season One"

A musical program presented by artist Rashid Ghulam, which hosts musical recitals from the Arab world to shed light on different musical styles and revive the Arab musical heritage.

It will be shown at 12 pm Quds time (9 GMT).

"Alaraby2" frequencies are available on Nilesat 11258 H and Es'hailSat 11310 V, and service providers Ooredoo, beIN, Vodafone - GigaTv, Cable Vision, Türksat KabloTV. Or through the website www.alaraby.com/alaraby2 and social media platforms and through the electronic website www.alaraby.com/alaraby2 and social media platforms:

Facebook: @AlarabyTV2

Instagram: Al ArabyTV2

YouTube: AlarabyTV2

Twitter: @AlarabyTV2

TikTok: AlarabyTV2

Alaraby2 is a multi-platform entertainment and cultural channel broadcasting from the Qatari capital, Doha. The channel offers Arab Audiences programs ranging from music, art, society, comedy, drama, films and documentaries, to suit the diversity of backgrounds and tastes throughout the Arab world.

