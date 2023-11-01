Alaric Securities Enhances Trading through Collaboration with Nasdaq

News provided by

Alaric Securities

01 Nov, 2023, 13:05 ET

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaric Securities, a leading EU-based retail broker and a trusted one-stop shop for active traders and investors, announced today that Nasdaq will power the real-time market data and streaming quotations for the Hammer™ and Hammer Lite™ desktop, web, and mobile professional trading platforms offered by the broker, empowering active traders with robust, low-latency data and trading required to navigate the capital markets effectively. In addition, almost 30% of the brokers' current client orders are executed on the Nasdaq exchange via direct market access.

Nasdaq, a global powerhouse in the world of financial markets, is renowned for its premier data feeds designed to cater to the needs of all types of traders. These data feeds offer invaluable insights, providing a comprehensive view of quotes and orders for all Nasdaq, NYSE, and regional-listed securities on Nasdaq. The depth-of-book data provided by Nasdaq's feeds reveals the full spectrum of orders on the Nasdaq market, including quantities at individual bids and asks. This level of transparency empowers subscribers to understand how orders are distributed throughout the market, a critical advantage in today's fast-paced trading landscape.

"Strategic partnerships are the key to success in an industry where timing and accuracy make all the difference," said Anton Panayotov, Founder and CEO of Alaric Securities. "Alaric Securities has consistently set itself apart through its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to traders. With this new collaboration with Nasdaq, we are raising the bar and setting a new standard in empowering traders for greater success."

Real-time market data services form one of the cornerstone elements of serving the dynamic needs of traders and investors. They rely on the highest quality data available to make informed decisions in the market. Integrating Nasdaq data feeds into Hammer™ gives traders a distinct advantage, enabling them to discern underlying price pressure on stocks.This newfound clarity opens the door to a wealth of trading strategies, instilling confidence in traders like never before.

The partnership was commemorated with Alaric joining the Opening Bell of the Nasdaq trading session on October 26th.

About Alaric Securities:

Alaric Securities is a leading licensed broker-dealer operating throughout the European Union, regulated by the Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Established in 2011, it has its headquarters in Sofia, Bulgaria, and maintains a presence in London, Luxembourg and Istanbul.

The company boasts a team of over 100 specialists and experts in capital markets. It has established partnerships with prominent financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs, Bank of New York Mellon, Barclays, Nomura, UBS, Julius Bar, Instinet, ION, and Deloitte.

Alaric Securities has significant technical capacity and broad market connectivity, offering a rich set of proprietary technology solutions for trading in the equities and options markets (trading platforms Hammer™, Hammer Lite™, Hammer Lite Plus™). These solutions cater to clients' diverse needs, from beginners to actively trading professional clients and institutions. Through Hammer Lite™, the company provides commission-free trading in stocks and options.

Contact:
Alaric PR Team
***@alaricsecurities.com

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12991980

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Alaric Securities

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.