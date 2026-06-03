Alarm Detection Systems Launches SEEKER Remote Video Monitoring, an AI-Powered Platform Delivering Proactive, Real-Time Security

New platform combines AI analytics and live operator intervention to help businesses detect and stop threats as they occur

AURORA, Ill., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alarm Detection Systems (ADS), a 58-year leader in electronic security and life safety solutions, today announced the launch of its ADS SEEKER Remote Video Monitoring platform, a next-generation, AI-powered solution designed to make security smarter, faster, and more responsive in real time.

SEEKER builds on the security systems many businesses already have in place, enhancing cameras and infrastructure with intelligent analytics and live, human-interaction monitoring. By combining AI technology with highly trained video analysts, the SEEKER platform detects, verifies, and responds to potential threats before they escalate, helping stop incidents in real time.

"Security challenges today are no longer static, and businesses need solutions that can respond during an event, not after," said Jason Tague, Director of Remote Video Monitoring at ADS. "SEEKER enables our customers to identify risks in real time and take immediate action, delivering a smarter and more effective approach to protecting people, property, and operations. SEEKER is an industry GAME CHANGER."

Unlike traditional surveillance systems that simply record footage for later review, SEEKER proactively monitors environments as events unfold. AI-enabled cameras identify activity, intelligent software filters out non-threatening events, and trained professionals step in immediately when intervention is needed. SEEKER also incorporates advanced, customized capabilities such as remote guard tours, video verification, Event-Based Analytic Response, which activates additional cameras across a property when a threat is identified, and voice-down technology that allows operators to directly address and deter intruders in real time. Each incident is documented with time-stamped video and reporting, providing both immediate visibility and long-term insight.

Designed to adapt to each client's environment, SEEKER offers a fully customizable, rule-based standard operating procedure (SOP) framework that enables businesses to define virtual perimeters and set specific triggers tailored to their needs. The platform can distinguish between people, vehicles, and non-threatening environmental and seasonal activity, reducing unnecessary alerts while ensuring critical risks are addressed.

As part of the SEEKER platform, ADS is also expanding its capabilities with the introduction of its fleet of Mobile Defense Trailers, enabling rapid deployment of security in outdoor and temporary environments. These units provide continuous monitoring through integrated solar power and battery backup, delivering flexible protection without the need for permanent infrastructure.

About Alarm Detection Systems

Alarm Detection Systems (ADS) is ranked among the top alarm companies in the United States. It is committed to same-day service with more than 100 trained and certified technicians. The company installs and services security systems, including Fire Alarms, Burglar Alarms, Advanced Video Monitoring, and Access Control. The security systems are monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week, from an award-winning, UL-listed, TMA-approved, Five Diamond-certified central monitoring station located at its Aurora business campus. For more information on ADS, visit adsalarm.com.

Contact:

Allison DuBois

(312) 600-4248

[email protected]

SOURCE Alarm Detection Systems