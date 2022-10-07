Alarm Monitoring Market to record USD 10.66 Bn incremental growth; Ademco Security Group Pte Ltd, ADT INC., and Allegion Public Ltd. Co. emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global alarm monitoring market size is expected to grow by USD 10.66 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.29% between 2021 and 2026. The report identifies Ademco Security Group Pte Ltd, ADT INC., Allegion Public Ltd. Co., Allied Universal, API Group Corp., Global Security Solutions WLL, and Guardian Protection Services Inc. among others as key vendors. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key products offered by vendors, growth strategies adopted by them, and potential revenue-generating segments and regions in the market. Understand the scope of our full report. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alarm Monitoring Market 2022-2026

Alarm Monitoring Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The global alarm monitoring market is intensely competitive and fragmented due to the presence of multiple established players. The vendors in the market compete in various factors such as price, quality, brand, and variety. They are adopting different strategies to increase their market shares. The market is expected to experience a sizable production capacity during the forecast period as competitors are expected to expand their presence in traditionally low-penetrated markets. The competitors are classified as dominant, strong, and favorable. Companies with larger market shares and greater brand equity are termed market dominants. The following are identified as dominant players in the market.

Ademco Security Group Pte Ltd

ADT INC.

Allegion Public Ltd. Co.

Allied Universal

API Group Corp.

Global Security Solutions WLL

Guardian Protection Services Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Monitronics International Inc.

Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA

Robert Bosch GmbH

Secom Co. Ltd.

Securitas AB

Slomins Inc.

Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

and Decker Inc. Swann Communications Ltd

Vector Security Inc

Vivint Smart Home Inc.

Alarm Monitoring Market 2022-2026: Key drivers and challenges

The increasing prevalence of crimes globally has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the rise in fraudulent and counterfeit alarm monitoring systems might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The alarm monitoring market report covers the following areas:

Alarm Monitoring Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global alarm monitoring market is segmented as below:

Technology

Wired Telecommunication Network



Cellular Wireless Network



Wireless Radio Network



IP Network

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Identify major revenue-generating segments and regions in the market. Download Free Sample Report

Alarm Monitoring Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist alarm monitoring market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the alarm monitoring the market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the alarm monitoring market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of alarm monitoring market vendors

Related Reports:

Alarm Monitoring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ademco Security Group Pte Ltd, ADT INC., Allegion Public Ltd. Co., Allied Universal, API Group Corp., Global Security Solutions WLL, Guardian Protection Services Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Monitronics International Inc., Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Secom Co. Ltd., Securitas AB, Slomins Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Swann Communications Ltd, Vector Security Inc, and Vivint Smart Home Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 Wired telecommunication network - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Wired telecommunication network - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Wired telecommunication network - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Wired telecommunication network - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Wired telecommunication network - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cellular wireless network - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Cellular wireless network - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cellular wireless network - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Cellular wireless network - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cellular wireless network - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Wireless radio network - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Wireless radio network - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Wireless radio network - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Wireless radio network - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Wireless radio network - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 IP network - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on IP network - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on IP network - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on IP network - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on IP network - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ademco Security Group Pte Ltd

Exhibit 97: Ademco Security Group Pte Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 98: Ademco Security Group Pte Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Ademco Security Group Pte Ltd - Key offerings

10.4 ADT INC.

Exhibit 100: ADT INC. - Overview

INC. - Overview

Exhibit 101: ADT INC. - Product / Service

INC. - Product / Service

Exhibit 102: ADT INC. - Key news

INC. - Key news

Exhibit 103: ADT INC. - Key offerings

10.5 Allegion Public Ltd. Co.

Exhibit 104: Allegion Public Ltd. Co. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Allegion Public Ltd. Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Allegion Public Ltd. Co. - Key news



Exhibit 107: Allegion Public Ltd. Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Allegion Public Ltd. Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Allied Universal

Exhibit 109: Allied Universal - Overview



Exhibit 110: Allied Universal - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Allied Universal - Key news



Exhibit 112: Allied Universal - Key offerings

10.7 API Group Corp.

Exhibit 113: API Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: API Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: API Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: API Group Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Global Security Solutions WLL

Exhibit 117: Global Security Solutions WLL - Overview



Exhibit 118: Global Security Solutions WLL - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Global Security Solutions WLL - Key offerings

10.9 Guardian Protection Services Inc.

Exhibit 120: Guardian Protection Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Guardian Protection Services Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Guardian Protection Services Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 123: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 128: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 129: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 131: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

10.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 133: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 134: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 136: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

