AlarMax Distributors Names Brandon Granath as Vice President of Strategic Accounts and Outside Sales

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlarMax Distributors, Inc., a leading national wholesale distributor of security, fire, access control, video surveillance, and AV solutions, today announced the appointment of Brandon Granath as Vice President of Strategic Accounts and Outside Sales.

Brandon Granath, AlarMax Vice President of Strategic Accounts and Outside Sales

Granath will focus on deepening AlarMax's relationships with key strategic customers and manufacturer partners, helping drive long-term growth across the company's dealer and integrator network. He will also lead the newly created outside sales team. Based in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, Granath will work closely with AlarMax's national accounts team to strengthen the trust, consistency, and accountability the company is known for among its partners.

The Vice President of Strategic Accounts and Outside Sales position underscores AlarMax's ongoing investment in the customers and manufacturer partners who help drive its national growth. As the company expands its branch network and broadens its supplier relationships, this role ensures AlarMax's largest and most strategic accounts receive dedicated attention, consistent communication, and a single point of accountability as their needs evolve.

Granath brings more than 25 years of experience in the low-voltage industry, with a well-rounded background spanning both the manufacturer and distributor sides of the business. He began his career as a fire integrator before moving into national security integration and, later, national account development, building a track record of driving growth, developing strategic accounts, and cultivating lasting customer relationships.

Throughout his career, Granath has built a reputation for pairing a deep technical understanding of the low-voltage industry with a genuine commitment to customer service. This approach has helped him forge long-standing relationships with integrators, manufacturers, and distribution partners alike. That combination of industry expertise and relationship-driven leadership is expected to be a strong asset as AlarMax works to deepen engagement with its strategic account base.

"As AlarMax continues to grow, our ability to build meaningful, long-term relationships with strategic customers becomes increasingly important," said Todd Zoppo, Senior Vice President of Sales, AlarMax. "This role reflects our commitment to investing in our customers, vendor partnerships, and the future growth of our business. Brandon brings the experience, leadership, and customer-first mindset needed to help us reach the next level."

Granath's appointment encompasses AlarMax's continued investment in its national account strategy as the company expands its footprint and deepens partnerships across its branch network.

About AlarMax

AlarMax Distributors is one of North America's leading wholesale distributors of security, fire, access control, surveillance, AV, networking, and low-voltage solutions. Through a nationwide network of branches, industry-leading supplier partnerships, technical expertise, and customer-focused service, AlarMax helps security professionals design, deploy, and support complete technology solutions. The company is committed to delivering exceptional product availability, hands-on training, and innovative resources that help customers succeed.

For more information, visit www.alarmax.com or contact:

Media Contact: Jessey Appel

Vice President of Marketing, AlarMax

412-921-8330 | [email protected]

SOURCE AlarMax Distributors, Inc.