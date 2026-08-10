AlarMax Distributors Names Katie Frogge to New Role of Director of Marketing & Vendor Programs

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlarMax Distributors, Inc., a leading national wholesale distributor of security, fire, access control, video surveillance and AV solutions, today announced the appointment of Katie Frogge as its first-ever Director of Marketing and Vendor Programs. The newly created position underscores AlarMax's continued investment in its people and its manufacturer partnerships as the company accelerates growth across its national branch network.

Katie Frogge - Director of Marketing & Vendor Programs , AlarMax

In this new role, Katie will serve as the primary relationship manager for AlarMax's manufacturer marketing partners, building joint business plans that align mutual growth goals and maximizing the impact of marketing development funds (MDF), co-marketing programs, and events. She will lead a team responsible for delivering marketing programs that generate qualified leads, strengthen vendor relationships, and accelerate revenue growth for AlarMax, its manufacturer partners, and the customers they serve. She will ensure marketing remains a strategic driver of company-wide growth.

A people-first leader, Katie brings more than 11 years of experience developing high-performing teams, building scalable systems, and driving measurable business growth through customer experience, SaaS product leadership, and digital marketing. Most recently, she led an Account Management team responsible for a multi-million-dollar Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) portfolio across more than 150 client relationships, while also serving as Product Owner for a SaaS reputation management platform. For the past four and a half years, she has worked closely with custom integrators, helping businesses strengthen their marketing, elevate customer experience, and achieve measurable results. She has spent her career building bridges between sales, marketing, and customer success to create exceptional experiences for customers and long-term value for business partners.

Katie's track record of developing talent and driving impact runs deep. She led and developed teams, building a high-performance culture centered on ownership, accountability, and strategic partnership, and designed a leadership development program that elevated consultative selling, executive communication, and strategic engagement. She has also partnered with executive leadership on customer experience, product innovation, AI initiatives, and event strategy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Katie to AlarMax in this critical new role," said Jessey Appel, Vice President of Marketing at AlarMax. "Our manufacturer partners are essential to AlarMax's success, and Katie's track record of building high-performing teams and strengthening relationships between sales, marketing, and customer success makes her exactly the right leader to strengthen those partnerships. She will help us turn vendor investments into measurable results for our partners, our branches, and the customers we serve."

Katie's appointment comes as AlarMax continues to invest in its leadership, technology, and infrastructure to support long-term growth. By creating a dedicated role focused exclusively on vendor marketing programs, AlarMax is signaling to its manufacturer partners that strategic collaboration and measurable, revenue-driving marketing programs are a top priority moving forward. The move is also expected to benefit AlarMax's customer network directly, as stronger vendor programs translate into more qualified leads, better training, and increased support at the branch level.

About AlarMax

AlarMax Distributors is one of North America's leading wholesale distributors of security, fire, access control, surveillance, AV, networking, and low-voltage solutions. Through a nationwide network of branches, industry-leading supplier partnerships, technical expertise, and customer-focused service, AlarMax helps security professionals design, deploy, and support complete technology solutions. The company is committed to delivering exceptional product availability, hands-on training, and innovative resources that help customers succeed.

For more information, visit www.alarmax.com or contact:

Media Contact

Jessey Appel

Vice President of Marketing, AlarMax

[email protected] | 412-921-8330

SOURCE AlarMax Distributors, Inc.