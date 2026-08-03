AlarMax Opens Innovation Center and National Fulfillment Hub to Support Next Phase of Growth

New facilities strengthen customer training, supplier collaboration, inventory availability, and nationwide fulfillment capabilities as AlarMax continues its long-term growth strategy.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlarMax Distributors, Inc., a leading national wholesale distributor of security, fire, access control, surveillance, AV, networking, and low-voltage solutions, today announced the opening of its new AlarMax Product Experience (APEX) Innovation Lab and National Fulfillment Center, two major strategic investments designed to enhance customer education, strengthen supplier collaboration, expand inventory capabilities, and improve nationwide distribution as the company continues its next phase of growth.

AlarMax Product Experience (APEX) Innovation Lab, AlarMax Headquarters, Pittsburgh, PA AlarMax National Fulfillment Center, Cranberry Township, PA

As demand for integrated security and low-voltage solutions continues to evolve, distributors play an increasingly important role in helping customers access not only products, but also technical expertise, training, and dependable supply chain support. Together, these new facilities position AlarMax to deliver greater value across every stage of the customer experience.

Bringing Technology to Life Through APEX

Located at AlarMax's Corporate Headquarters in Pittsburgh, the APEX Innovation Lab is an immersive technology experience center where customers, supplier partners, and employees can explore integrated security solutions from 15 of our top vendors in a hands-on environment.

Visitors can experience technologies working together through interactive demonstrations, technical education, certification programs, product launches, and collaborative solution development. The facility also features a dedicated training classroom designed to support ongoing professional development and customer education throughout the year.

"Today's customers expect more than product availability—they expect expertise, education, and trusted partners who can help them design complete solutions," said Scott Shelander, President & CEO of AlarMax Distributors, Inc. "The APEX Innovation Lab represents our commitment to creating an environment where customers, supplier partners, and our own team can learn together, collaborate together, and ultimately deliver better outcomes."

Strengthening National Distribution

Just minutes from AlarMax's corporate headquarters, the company's new 40,000-square-foot National Fulfillment Center significantly expands inventory capacity and strengthens the company's logistics network.

The facility enhances AlarMax's ability to provide faster fulfillment, deeper inventory across key product categories, improved supply chain efficiency, and greater support for customers nationwide while supporting the company's continued growth.

The fulfillment center serves as a strategic investment in operational excellence, helping AlarMax continue delivering the responsiveness and reliability customers have come to expect.

Investing in the Future

"These projects represent much more than new facilities—they represent our continued investment in the future of AlarMax and the customers we serve," said Bill Teitelbaum, Chairman of AlarMax Distributors, Inc.

"Distribution continues to evolve beyond simply moving products. Customers rely on trusted partners for inventory availability, technical expertise, education, and operational support. By investing in both innovation and logistics, we're strengthening every aspect of that partnership while positioning AlarMax for long-term growth."

Together, the APEX Innovation Lab and National Fulfillment Center will enable AlarMax to:

Deliver faster and more reliable order fulfillment

Expand hands-on customer education and certification opportunities

Increase inventory capacity across key product categories

Support supplier collaboration and new product launches

Strengthen account support and resources nationwide

Continue scaling operations while maintaining the high level of service customers expect

Over the past several years, AlarMax has made significant investments across technology, leadership, marketing, operations, and infrastructure as part of its long-term strategy to become one of the industry's premier distribution partners.

The opening of the APEX Innovation Lab and National Fulfillment Center represents another milestone in that commitment, creating new opportunities for customers, supplier partners, and employees while reinforcing AlarMax's position as an innovative leader in the security and low-voltage distribution industry.

Grand Opening Celebration

Tuesday, August 25

National Fulfillment Center Grand Opening & Open House

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

AlarMax National Fulfillment Center

1214 Freedom Road

Cranberry Township, PA 16066

Customers, supplier partners, and industry professionals are invited to tour the facility, experience live product demonstrations from +20 vendors, meet the AlarMax leadership team, and learn more about the company's continued investment in innovation and customer success.

To RSVP and for additional information, click here.

About AlarMax

AlarMax Distributors is one of North America's leading wholesale distributors of security, fire, access control, surveillance, AV, networking, and low-voltage solutions. Through a nationwide network of branches, industry-leading supplier partnerships, technical expertise, and customer-focused service, AlarMax helps security professionals design, deploy, and support complete technology solutions. The company is committed to delivering exceptional product availability, hands-on training, and innovative resources that help customers succeed.

For more information, visit www.alarmax.com or contact:

Media Contact:

Jessey Appel

Vice President of Marketing, AlarMax

[email protected]

412-921-8330

SOURCE AlarMax Distributors, Inc.