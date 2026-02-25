AlarMax Appoints Steve Teitelbaum as Chief Technology Officer, Uniting Industry Legacy with AI-Driven Innovation

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlarMax, a leading national distributor of security, fire, access control, surveillance, and AV solutions, today announced the appointment of Steve Teitelbaum as its fractional chief technology officer (CTO), effective January 2026. The move signals a major investment in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and scalable infrastructure as the company enters its next phase of growth.

For Teitelbaum, the role represents both a professional milestone and a personal homecoming. The son of AlarMax Chairman Bill Teitelbaum, he grew up immersed in the security industry and witnessed firsthand the company's evolution through market shifts, technological change, and industry consolidation.

"AlarMax helped shape my understanding of what it means to build something that lasts," said Teitelbaum. "From an early age, I saw the importance of relationships, trust, and integrity in this business. Returning now, at a moment when technology can truly amplify those values, is incredibly meaningful to me. I'm excited to work alongside Scott and the entire team to build systems that empower our people and serve our customers better than ever."

Teitelbaum brings more than 18 years of experience in cloud computing, AI and machine learning, enterprise architecture, and large-scale digital transformation. His leadership background includes senior roles at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Iron Mountain, Avnet, and multiple high-growth technology ventures.

In his role as fractional CTO, Teitelbaum will oversee AlarMax's enterprise technology strategy, including:

AI-powered operational systems and automation





Expansion and optimization of the company's e-commerce platform





Enterprise data protection and infrastructure modernization





Internal systems accessibility and information integrity





Development and execution of a long-term AI roadmap

He will report directly to President Scott Shelander and work closely with executive leadership to align technology investments with business strategy.

"Steve is a rare leader who combines deep technical mastery with a genuine understanding of our industry and our culture," said Scott Shelander, President of AlarMax. "He understands where we've been, where we're going, and how to build the systems that get us there. His vision for AI, data integrity, and scalable platforms will be critical as we continue to grow nationwide."

"I've watched Steve grow into an exceptional leader and innovator," said Bill Teitelbaum. "Seeing him join forces with Scott to help guide the next era of this company is one of the proudest moments of my life. AlarMax has always been built on relationships and integrity, and Steve brings both — along with world-class technical expertise — to everything he does."

With 27 branch locations nationwide and relationships with more than 400 manufacturers, AlarMax continues to expand its reach and capabilities while maintaining its people-first approach.

Teitelbaum's appointment reflects AlarMax's broader commitment to building a technology-driven organization that enhances—not replaces—the company's culture and customer relationships.

"Technology should remove friction, unlock insight, and create opportunity," Teitelbaum added. "Our goal is to use AI and modern infrastructure to help our teams work smarter, respond faster, and deliver even greater value to our customers."

About AlarMax

AlarMax is a leading national distributor of low-voltage solutions for security, surveillance, access control, fire alarm, AV, and networking needs. With 27 branch locations across the U.S., AlarMax combines local support with national reach—offering expert guidance, same-day pickup, next-day delivery, and access to thousands of trusted products. AlarMax is committed to delivering industry expertise, seamless service, and strong partnerships that help integrators and professionals succeed in a rapidly evolving market.

For more information about AlarMax and its leadership team, visit www.alarmax.com.

