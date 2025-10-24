AlarMax Promotes Matt Ehrman to Senior Vice President, Supply Chain

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AlarMax is pleased to announce the promotion of Matt Ehrman to Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, reflecting the company's commitment to building a world-class supply chain infrastructure to support its dealers, branches, and vendor partners nationwide.

Matt Ehrman, SVP, Supply Chain - AlarMax

Ehrman brings decades of experience across security, distribution, and retail channels, with a reputation for forging high-impact supplier relationships and creating smarter, more responsive systems for inventory and fulfillment. Since joining AlarMax, he has been instrumental in streamlining purchasing strategies, improving lead time predictability, and helping ensure that the right products are available to customers when and where they need them.

"We're not just meeting demand—we're anticipating it," said Ehrman. "Our supply chain is becoming a true engine for growth, and that only happens when you have strong vendor alignment, smart systems, and trusted partnerships. I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead a team that's committed to continuous improvement."

In his expanded role, Ehrman will lead all national supply chain functions including purchasing, forecasting, and vendor negotiations, with an emphasis on scale, speed, and service.

"Matt has a sharp instinct for what our customers need—and how to get it to them faster," said Scott Shelander, President of AlarMax. "His strategic thinking, collaborative leadership style, and deep experience in the channel make him an essential part of our future."

About AlarMax

AlarMax is a national distributor of security, surveillance, fire alarm, access control, and AV systems, proudly supporting dealers and integrators with over 30 years of industry expertise. With 26 branch locations across the United States and a Pittsburgh-based national fulfillment center, AlarMax offers best-in-class products, personal service, and trusted support from coast to coast. Our strength lies in our people—industry-leading sales teams, real human touchpoints, and a commitment to helping customers succeed every step of the way.

