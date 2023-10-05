Alarming Rise in Child Firearm and Drug Poisoning Deaths Underscores the Need for Comprehensive Pediatric Emergency Medicine Education

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent and alarming study out of the United States, firearm deaths in children have surged by a staggering 87%, with drug poisoning deaths recording an even more shocking rise of 133% over the last decade. This data not only highlights the pressing challenges faced in pediatric emergency situations but also underscores the urgency and significance of the upcoming medical conference "Common Sense Pediatric Emergency Medicine: Essential Tools for Success" available on ResearchandMarkets.com. Set to take place between March 4-8, 2024, in Florida, United States, this event promises attendees a comprehensive and evidence-based understanding of Pediatric Emergency Medicine.

This five-day seminar is an exceptional opportunity for healthcare professionals to delve deeper into the complexities and nuances of pediatric emergencies. It is facilitated by two globally recognised experts in Pediatric Emergency Medicine: Dr. Sujit Iyer and Dr. Jeffery Seiden. Both are not only remarkable educators but also front-line responders who deal with real-life emergencies, making their insights invaluable.

Dr. Sujit Iyer, a prominent figure in the field of Pediatrics, holds the title of Associate Professor at UT Austin Dell Medical School and has been at the forefront of major initiatives to enhance pediatric readiness. With an impressive track record that includes the creation of one of the most extensive Pediatric Emergency Medicine Fellowships in the nation, Dr. Iyer has consistently demonstrated his dedication to improving pediatric emergency care, especially given the pressing challenges highlighted by the recent study on child fatalities.

On the other hand, Dr. Jeffery Seiden stands tall as the Medical Director of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Urgent Care Program. His extensive academic background, combined with his hands-on experience in Pediatric Emergency Medicine, provides a rich foundation for his teachings.

The recent findings on the sharp rise in child firearm and drug poisoning deaths pinpoint the crucial need for better access to evidence-based knowledge in pediatric emergencies. According to Dr. Rebecca Mannix, one of the study's authors, the accessibility of dangerous items like firearms and both prescribed and illicit drugs to children is a significant contributor to these fatal injuries. This makes the upcoming seminar even more crucial, offering attendees the chance to gain insights from leaders in the field and actively work towards reducing such incidents.

Besides the lectures, participants will have the opportunity to engage in interactive case-study discussions. They can even submit challenging cases from their own experience, ensuring a two-way dialogue and an enriching learning experience.

In conclusion, the escalating crisis surrounding child firearm and drug poisoning deaths necessitates a more profound and broader understanding of Pediatric Emergency Medicine. The "Common Sense Pediatric Emergency Medicine: Essential Tools for Success" conference, featuring esteemed educators like Dr. Iyer and Dr. Seiden, presents a golden opportunity for healthcare professionals to elevate their skills and make a tangible difference in the lives of young patients.

