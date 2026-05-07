Alarmy maker DelightRoom acquires profitable $4M ARR learning app Noji

Bootstrapped DelightRoom acquires fellow bootstrapped $4M ARR app Noji via its M&A arm, DelightHub

SEOUL, South Korea, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alarmy maker DelightRoom has acquired Noji, a profitable flashcard and spaced-repetition learning app with $4 million in annual recurring revenue and strong organic growth, through its M&A arm, DelightHub.

Bootstrapped DelightRoom acquires fellow bootstrapped $4M ARR app Noji via its M&A arm, DelightHub

Noji launched in December 2020 with zero outside capital. The app now counts more than 6 million lifetime users, over 100,000 active subscribers, and $4 million in annual recurring revenue, with 2.5 million installs in the past 12 months. More than 20% of Noji's revenue arrives through the web, an uncommon split for a consumer mobile app and a direct result of the cross-platform workflow its users rely on. Noji was created by Andrew Bondarenko, Maksim Abramchuk, and Danil Gontovnik.

"DelightRoom understands consumer apps from the inside, and we're excited to join forces through DelightHub," said Danil Gontovnik, co-founder of Noji. "For Noji's users, that means continued investment in a product they already pay for. For us, it's the clean exit we wanted after five years of bootstrapping."

Alarmy, DelightRoom's flagship app, has surpassed 110 million downloads, serves 4 million daily active users, and ranks #1 in the App Store across 97 countries — built by the bootstrapped company. Its sister product, DARO, is an in-house ad-monetization platform for app developers. Through DelightHub, the company systematically acquires and scales consumer apps using its proven growth and monetization playbook, offering founders a clean exit route without venture overhead.

"Noji is exactly the kind of product we look for — strong product-market fit, efficient organic growth, and clear monetization potential," said Jay Shin, CEO of DelightRoom and DelightHub. "Our goal is to preserve what makes it great, while scaling it significantly using our playbook across product, monetization, and acquisition."

The transaction lands in an accelerating deal cycle for consumer mobile. Technology M&A deal values climbed 31% year-over-year, and consumer app spending reached $155.8 billion in 2025, up 21.6%. Acquirers are rewarding retention, organic growth, and clean unit economics over growth-at-all-costs narratives.

The Noji transaction was architected by Evelin Herrera, founder of EHVM Apps Capital and one of the most active M&A Advisors in the consumer tech industry. Herrera manages a live portfolio of more than $438 million in asking value, maintains relationships with over 125 vetted buyers spanning private equity firms, strategic acquirers, and app aggregators.

Deal terms include upfront cash and earn-outs. DelightRoom plans to expand Noji's product investment and grow the app's footprint in Japan and Brazil, where it's already gaining traction. More acquisitions under DelightHub are expected this year.

About Noji

Founded in December 2020 and bootstrapped from inception, Noji is a modern flashcard and spaced-repetition learning app built to help users study smarter through intuitive, personalized, and accessible digital learning tools. By combining simplicity with effective memorization strategies, Noji empowers students, professionals, and lifelong learners to retain knowledge with greater ease. Noji has more than 6 million lifetime users and over 100,000 active subscribers. For more information, visit noji.io.

About DelightRoom and DelightHub

DelightRoom, founded in 2013 and headquartered in Seoul, is the bootstrapped consumer app studio behind Alarmy, the #1-ranked alarm app in the App Store across 97 countries, and DARO, an ad-monetization platform for app developers. Alarmy has surpassed 110 million downloads and serves 4 million daily active users. In 2026, DelightRoom launched DelightHub, its venture arm focused on acquiring and scaling high-performing consumer mobile apps. For more information, visit https://alar.my/en/company.

About EHVM Apps Capital

EHVM Apps Capital is an M&A firm focused on the mobile app and game sector. Founded and led by Evelin Herrera, EHVM manages an active portfolio of $438M+ in asking value and works with high-revenue app and game founders through the full exit process, from preparation and positioning to buyer identification, deal structuring, and close. The firm maintains relationships with more than 125 vetted buyers, including private equity firms, strategic acquirers, public companies across entertainment, health, gaming, and education, and app aggregators.

SOURCE DelightRoom